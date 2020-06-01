RUSHVILLE - One of the more frightening thoughts that I’ve had in a very long time is what if the Chinese intentionally allowed the release of the Coronavirus, knowing that it would spread into a worldwide pandemic that would indiscriminately cause the death of thousands? I really don’t think the Chinese would do such a horrible thing on purpose, but nevertheless, consider what has happened as a result of what we have to believe was an accidental release of this new strain of virus. I wonder if the Pentagon has thought about it.
It has been said that nobody in their right mind would ever use “germ warfare” in a future conflict, but the problem is not everybody is in their right mind. Therefore, as unpleasant as it is to think about, let’s take a look at biological warfare and some of the research that has gone on in this deadly arena. According to Wikipedia, “The British Army attempted use of smallpox against Native Americans during the Siege of Fort Pitt in June 1763. A reported outbreak that began the spring before left as many as one hundred Native Americans dead in Ohio Country from 1763 to 1764.”
Jumping ahead, “By 1900 the germ theory and advances in bacteriology brought a new level of sophistication to the techniques for possible use of bio-agents in war. Biological sabotage in the form of anthrax … was undertaken on behalf of the Imperial German government during World War I (1914–1918), with indifferent results.”
The Geneva Protocol of 1925 prohibited the use of chemical and biological weapons in warfare; however, it did not stop research into the use of biologic weapons.
“With the onset of World War II … the United Kingdom established a BW [biological warfare] program at Porton Down. The research was championed by Winston Churchill and soon tularemia, anthrax, brucellosis, and botulism toxins had been effectively weaponized. An island in Scotland was contaminated with anthrax during a series of extensive tests for the next 56 years.” This information suggests that more research has been going on in the field of biological and chemical warfare then most of us have ever imagined, and it gets worse!
“When the United States entered the war, Allied resources were pooled, at the request of the British, and the U.S. established a large research program and industrial complex at Fort Detrick, Maryland in 1942 under the direction of George W. Merck. The biological and chemical weapons developed during that period were tested at the Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. Soon there were facilities for the mass production of anthrax spores, brucellosis, and botulism toxins, although the war was over before these weapons could be of much operational use.” It’s almost impossible to imagine that the United States would have considered the use of such deadly illnesses against other human beings, but we did!
Biological weapons, as a means of terrorism, have also been considered much more recently. Called bioterrorism, “biological weapons are difficult to detect, inexpensive and easy to use, which makes them appealing to terrorists. The cost of a biological weapon is estimated to be a fraction of the cost of a conventional weapon to produce and causes similar numbers of mass casualties. … Moreover, their production is very easy because common technology can be used to produce biological weapons, like the production of vaccines, foods, spray devices, beverages and antibiotics. A major factor in biological warfare that attracts terrorists is that they can easily escape before any government agencies or secret agencies have even started their investigation. This is because the potential organism has an incubation period of 3 to 7 days, after which the results begin to appear, thereby giving terrorists a lead.”
There are problems with the use of such types of weapons. For instance, the use of an agent like smallpox cannot be controlled and, therefore, no same person would even use it as a weapon because to could backfire and do as much damage to one’s own army and civilian population as to the enemy. “An agent like smallpox or other airborne viruses would almost certainly spread worldwide and ultimately infect the user's home country.”
A number of years ago, Mark Swartz, writing for the Stanford University News Service, said that despite the fact that the World Health Organization claims that smallpox had been eradicated, it’s really still around. Smallpox is not only highly contagious, but also incurable! Steven Block, a professor of biological sciences at Stanford said, “Simply put, smallpox represents a direct threat to the entire world.”
There are frozen stockpiles of smallpox virus maintained by the United States and Russia. If rogue terrorists were to get hold of the remaining supplies, "the consequences could be disastrous," he warned.
As horrible as the prospect of weaponizing smallpox or anthrax or some other deadly virus is to contemplate, there are plenty of rogue nations, like Iraq or North Korea, that are capable of trying to use them.
One may ask, what is the counter-measure?
About all any country can do is retaliate with nuclear weapons, with the net result that millions more will die a horrible death. That’s why no sane nation would ever use germ or biological weapons, but the weapons are out there. Scary?
