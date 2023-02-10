Psalm 23
The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.
2 He makes me lie down in green pastures;
he leads me beside still waters;[a]
3 he restores my soul.[b]
He leads me in right paths[c]
for his name’s sake.
4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley,[d]
I fear no evil;
for you are with me;
your rod and your staff—
they comfort me.
5 You prepare a table before me
in the presence of my enemies;
you anoint my head with oil;
my cup overflows.
6 Surely[e] goodness and mercy[f] shall follow me
all the days of my life,
and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord
my whole life long.[g]
When you lose someone you care about, it burdens you with a tremendous amount of stress. It can spiral your world out of control and leave you floundering to find stable ground.
There is no right or wrong way to go through emotions, especially grief. Some people often cry and for long periods. Other people push their emotions inward but are hurting just the same.
You might struggle with grief for years, or you may find healing within a matter of months. It’s not a smoothly planned journey through the emotional upheaval brought on by death.
You can take plenty of steps forward, thinking that you’ve finally turned a corner, then all of a sudden you find yourself sobbing because something reminded you of the person you lost.
Now you feel the same as you did in the beginning – like you don’t know how you will make it through the loss. This is normal. In the beginning, you might be shocked, which doesn’t allow you to feel much of anything.
Some people report feeling numb in the beginning. Others felt guilt or anger. There is no right or wrong emotion to feel. Losing a loved one is a trauma; you need to understand that the aftershocks of it can mimic the same ones trauma victims go through.
You can experience anxiety, irritability, mood swings, and even nightmares. It’s just part of the process as your body and mind try to deal with and then adjust to what’s happened.
Over time, the pain that you feel won’t be as sharp. You may still feel sad when you think of your loved one as time passes, but the strength of the emotion fades. Self-care is essential when you’re coping with death.
You need to let yourself feel things. Don’t try to quell your emotions. Don’t blame yourself for feeling or not feeling a certain way. Just accept the emotions for what they are – part of the process.
Focus on the good memories you have with that person. Don’t worry if you can’t seem to get it to together. It’s okay if you cannot stick to your once-normal routine. It can be not easy to lose someone you loved but didn’t necessarily get along with.
You may still have lingering feelings of being upset with that person. That’s okay, too. Take the time that you need to grieve. The best form of self-care in this situation is to let yourself grieve in a way that works for you.
Maybe you’d like to talk about the person. Or not. Maybe you want to do something tangible, such as creating a memorial or planting a tree – or something to honor them, like establishing a scholarship in that person’s name.
However, you practice self-care at the time is okay. Provide for your health. Try to get the sleep that you need. Try to eat right and take whatever breaks you need to. Lean on other people. If you don’t feel that you got closure, write a letter to the lost loved one and say your goodbyes that way.
