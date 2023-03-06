RUSHVILLE - A few weeks ago I was in Greensburg and I couldn’t help but notice how great the Decatur County Courthouse looks in the center of the town square. The new addition on the north side of the building blends in perfectly with the existing structure. It doesn’t look at all like an add-on was just slapped on to create more non-conforming space. The Decatur County Courthouse is a structure that every Decatur County resident should be justifiably proud.
I see the Rush County Courthouse nearly every day and I’m proud to say that with the new roof – which matches the old one perfectly – looks wonderful. Plus, the removal of decades of grime from the original stone on the exterior, along with new copper downspouts, gives the exterior a fresh new look. The Rush County Courthouse, after all, really is the symbol for the county as its most significant and most beautiful structure. Oh, if that were only true for the interior of the courthouse as well.
Several years ago, most of the interior was renovated – and it looks fantastic. Notice, however, I said “most” of the courthouse, not all. The power behind what happens to the courthouse rests, technically, with the three County Commissioners and the County Council, but the power “behind the throne,” so to speak, really belongs with the county’s large landowners. They are the ones who pull the strings behind the stage. As long as I can remember, the large landowners have, through threats of finding other candidates to run against the incumbents, really been the ones who have controlled what the commissioners and council members are willing to do or not do. More recently, however, there have been a few commissioners and council members who have had the intestinal fortitude to do what’s been required to preserve and renovate the most prominent structure in the county, in spite of opposition from whatever quarter it may have come. The result has been a structure of which every resident can be justifiably proud – almost.
I will never understand why most of the major public projects in Rush County stop just short of being done completely. We go 90% of the way toward doing what needs to be done but stop just short of finishing it. Look around the community and they’re not hard to find – and I hasten to add they all don’t have to do with county government.
When Rush Memorial Gymnasium was renovated several years ago, the Board of Education did a wonderful job of renovating what has now become a historical structure, but they stopped short of doing the one thing that would have completed the project: air-conditioning the thing. We were also one of only two or three school corporations in the state to still have a cinder track until just a few years ago.
We are still one of only two or three counties in the state with a city library instead of a county-wide library available to all citizens.
We still don’t have an indoor pool that would serve the whole community, but there are finally at plans for one in the new community center.
We also have a new City Center with modern facilities in a historic building for the operation of city government and other public purposes of which city residents can be proud. For years the offices were in make-do structures all over town: above the old fire station, a private residence at the corner of Third and Perkins, and in a dinky building at the corner of First and Morgan streets. Now, finally, we have decent offices for city government on the second floor of the remodeled and renovated Masonic building on Main Street.
Now, back to the almost completely renovated Rush County Courthouse. A few years ago, the courthouse was completely renovated back to its original beauty, at least the first two floors. Why, oh why, wasn’t the third floor completed? Everything was done except the offices for which the building was originally intended. It is, after all, called the COURT house. If there is a worse looking courtroom in this state, I’d like to see it. Followers of this newspaper have heard this story before. Because the roof leaked, make-do, cheap paneling was put on the courtroom walls. Who knows what happened to the magnificent chandelier that was suspended in the middle of ceiling. Why was the beautiful woodwork thoughtlessly ripped out and taken to the dump? There is some of the original woodwork left where the judge's bench is, but it was covered in cheap paneling, too. The fabulous stained glass depictions of Justice and the Seal of the State of Indiana were moved from the ceiling to the rear wall where no one can see them, and on and on.
It is high time for the Commissioners and Council members to finally restore the court rooms in the courthouse. The cinder track is finally gone. The dinky excuse for city hall is finally gone. It is time for the courtrooms in the courthouse to be restored and for the commissioners and council to have the courage to get on with it.
That’s —30— for this week.
