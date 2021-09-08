Greensburg native Captain William Erdmann became the commanding officer of the escort carrier Matanikau (CVE-101) on June 24, 1944. The ship left Puget Sound, Washington on July 25, 1944 and steamed to San Diego.
In San Diego, Matanikau embarked 191 pilots and other military personnel and 56 aircraft. The ship left San Diego August 1, 1944. This was a shakedown cruise that extended into a ferrying run to the South Pacific.
The ship arrived in the Admiralty Islands August 23, 1944. Here the aircraft were off-loaded and the pilots and other military personnel left the ship. Now 41 aircraft damaged in battle were loaded onto the carrier and 112 sailors also came aboard. The ship made its way back across the Pacific Ocean and arrived at San Diego on September 19, 1944.
On October 14, 1944 the ship embarked a group of Navy and Marine aviators designated as composite Squadron 93. Matanikau now took on the duty of being a qualification carrier. This duty lasted for the next several months. From January to June, 1945 a total of 1,332 aviators took flight training and made 12,762 qualification carrier landings.
Captain Erdmann was assigned to another command and left the ship on March 26, 1945. The new command was Air Sea Rescue, Ryukus. In the closing months of the war, this unit based on Okinawa rescued 273 pilots and air crew whose planes had been shot down.
Matanikau continued to qualify aviators. On May 25, 1945 two Marine aviation groups made 602 daylight landings. There were no accidents. According to information I have found, “This is a United States Navy and world’s record for all carrier type ships.”
Then on July 28, 1945 Matanikau left San Diego and ferried 65 aircraft and 158 military personnel to the Marshall Islands. The ship then steamed to Pearl Harbor. While the ship was at Pearl Harbor the crew learned the news of the surrender.
The carrier left Pearl Harbor on August 31, 1945 and reached Honshu on September 11, 1945. For the next two weeks the ship supported landings of American troops, including the 8th Army, for occupation duty. The ship then sailed to the Yokosuka Navy Base. Matanikau left Tokyo Bay on September 30, 1945. The carrier made stops at Guam and Pearl Harbor then reached San Francisco on October 23, 1945.
Now the ship took part in “Operation Magic Carpet” to return military personnel from service in the Pacific to the West Coast. On the first run, the ship steamed from San Francisco on November 3, 1945 to Saipan and took on 1,000 servicemen. Matanikau returned to San Francisco on November 19, 1945. On a trip to the Marshall Islands, the ship left San Francisco November 21, 1945. Matanikau then returned to the West Coast and arrived at San Pedro, California December 5, 1945.
Then taking on an unrelated assignment, on December 11, 1945 the ship departed for Guam. Arriving there December 27, 1945, 795 Marines boarded the ship and were transported to China to support the Chinese Nationalists.
Matanikau left China January 9, 1946 and arrived at San Diego Harbor January 29, 1946. Finally in Early February, 1946 the ship steamed to Tacoma, Washington and was put on an inactive status. The ship was decommissioned on October 11, 1946 and became part of the Pacific Reserve Fleet. The ship was sold for scrap in 1960.
Matanikau’s flag hoist/radio call sign was November-Kilo-Alpha-Bravo. The ship earned the China Service Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal.
Captain Erdmann’s important role as commander of Air Sea Rescue, Ryukus resulted in a war-time quote by him appearing in a book that was published in 2019.
Next time, Captain Erdmann’s connection to the story of Ensign Brown, Lieutenant Hudner, and the Medal of Honor.
