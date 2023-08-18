Scripture
Yet you, Lord, are our Father. We are the clay; you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand. – Isaiah 64:8
Encouragement
A potter works for hours, carefully shaping and molding the clay in their hands. They have a vision of what they want to create, and every detail matters – from the texture of the surface to its size, shape, color, and purpose. The same is true for our lives, the Master Potter Himself crafts us! Our heavenly Father knows us intimately and has crafted us with utmost care and love – lovingly molding us into beautiful vessels. We are His treasure, full of unique worth, beauty and purpose.
He knows what we can do, even when we don’t recognize it. No matter how broken or seemingly insignificant we feel, God sees us as valuable because He is the one who created us. He holds us in His hands and works with masterful skill to shape us into something unique. In the same way that a potter cares for the clay, God carefully guides and shapes our lives according to His plan. As we allow Him to work on us, He will transform our brokenness into beauty, molding us into vessels of honor for His glory.
You are worth far more than you could ever imagine, and God is the only one who can truly value you as you should be respected. He sees potential in you that no one else does, your potential to do great things for the Kingdom of Heaven.
So today, trust that the Master Potter has your best interests at heart. Be confident that He has crafted you with love and perfect precision and knows your immense worth. Allow Him to shape you into a beautiful vessel of honor, revealing the treasure within.
Prayer
Dear Lord, thank You for creating me with unique and exceptional worth. I trust You as Master Potter to craft my life according to Your plan, and I surrender to You. Please help me recognize my value and show me how to bring glory to Your name. In Jesus’ name, amen.
