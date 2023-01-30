I saw a provocative opinion piece in the Jan. 9 Wall Street Journal about alleged plans by Republicans in the House to cut defense spending. The proposal was to get a few more GOP dissenters to vote for Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House. “No less than Rep. Jim Jordan, spiritual leader of the House Freedom Caucus, confirmed this…” As much of a mistake as this sounds like, here’s what else Rep. Jordan had to say,” We got a $32 trillion debt. Everything has to be on the table… He also said the Pentagon should focus on money for the troops and cut the general staff.” He added, “Maybe if we focused on that, helping the troops who do so much of the work out there for our great country, and maybe focus on getting rid of all the woke policies in our military, we’d have the money we need to make sure our troops get the pay raise they deserve, we have the weapons systems and the training that needs to be done, so we’re ready to deal with our adversaries around the planet, that’s what we want to focus on.”
With regard to where the bulk of the military spending goes, The Journal’s opinion writers said, “If Congress wants to cut general officer and PR jobs, and reform military healthcare and pensions, by all means go for it. The latter two are where some money is, but neither is likely to happen this Congress. Woke training is a matter of culture, not money.”
The rest of the article reads as follows, “The reality is that if defense is cut, what will go first is spending for operations and maintenance to sustain military readiness, as well as money for the weapons to deter China. If the GOP rebels honor their demand for ‘regular order,’ defense hawks may have more votes. But it’s worrisome that some Republicans are joining the progressive calls to shrink the military when the world grows more dangerous.” If there is fat in the military portion of the proposed budget is probably is in the size of the general staff and public relations positions. But with an all-volunteer military, it would seem that attracting more recruits to the various branches of the military would be up to the public relations officers. Reducing the size of the general staff is another matter. But what about Woke training? What on earth does that have to do with mission of our military?
Here’s what Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi had to say on the subject in a recent news release that outlines the military costs and time spent of the president’s progressive social agenda. “According to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. service members have spent a total of 5,889,082 man-hours on the February 5, 2021, extremism ‘stand-down’ and on ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ training, including critical race theory, since President Biden took office. We face real threats across the world, yet the Biden administration is more focused on promoting its leftist social agenda in the military instead of countering China, Russia and Iran or creating an effective counterterrorism plan… Our military is not an extremist organization, and our service members, by and large all good people, are dedicated, faithful patriots.”
How does Woke training manifest itself in the military? The Heritage Foundation says, “Wokeness also comes in the form of conflating the mission of the military with environmental ideology. A year ago, President Biden told a group of overseas Air Force airmen that the Joint Chiefs of Staff had determined that the greatest threat facing America was global warming—a claim the Joint Chiefs had to walk back. In the same vein, Biden signed an executive order imposing a massive regime of environmental goals and requirements for the Department of Defense. These goals included transitioning to all electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035, carbon-free electricity for military installations by that same year, and net zero emissions from those installations by 2050. As a result, the Pentagon recently announced it will devote over $3 billion of its already stretched-thin military budget to climate-related initiatives in 2023 alone.” Three billion dollars might be a spot where some cutting of military spending could be done.
As far as reducing the size of the general staff is concerned, finding out the size of the military’s general staff is not quite as easy as it sounds. For example, here’s what Wikipedia says, “A military staff or general staff (also referred to as army staff, navy staff, or air staff within the individual services) is a group of officers, enlisted and civilian staff who serve the commander of a division or other large military unit in their command and control role through planning, analysis, and information gathering, as well as by relaying, coordinating, and supervising the execution of their plans and orders, especially in case of multiple simultaneous and rapidly changing complex operations.” The size of the general staff at least sounds large, but it’s very difficult to even guess how large it is. There very well could be some cost savings there, but it seems pretty will hidden within all the military jargon so hard to understand. At least it’s food for thought – I guess.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.