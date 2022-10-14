GREENSBURG - Taking a leap of faith for yourself is already daunting and challenging. Naysayers or Negative Nancy only make the journey that much more difficult. You do not need their pessimism, nor do you have to deal with it. There are several ways to deal with these individuals so you can move past them and crush your goals.
1. Distance Yourself from the Negative
If possible, put space between those individuals and your goals. Continually listening to doubt will eventually manifest into challenging yourself. If you cannot distance yourself from a naysayer, have an honest conversation with them. Explain that you don’t have to have their support, but their discouragement is not welcome. Be polite but firm.
2. Bolster Yourself with Support
Once you have pushed away the negative, bring in the support. Surrounding yourself with people that believe in your dreams will allow you to be yourself and unapologetically go after what you want. The support you receive from others will act as reassurance on your path, and they will help pick you up when times are tough.
3. No Justification Necessary
You do not have to justify yourself, your goals, or the path you are taking to anyone. Everyone is different. No two people live identical lives or achieve their goals in the same ways. If someone questions you, simply say, “This is what I choose.”
4. Don’t Share
If you know someone you will need to be around and think you are crazy for going after your goal in a big way, don’t give them ammunition. Avoid talking about your plans around them. If they try to bring it up, take the conversation in another direction.
5. Turn Doubt into Motivation
If someone doubts you, use their doubt as motivation. Maybe that means promising you’ll prove him or her wrong. Either way, do not let the uncertainty of others weigh you down. Most likely, what they think doesn’t matter.
6. Embrace Solitude and Reflection
Keeping up the hustle to achieve your goals can be lonely. Give yourself downtime to reflect on your goals and how far you have come, and reevaluate your action plan. This quiet time will also fill your cup and let new ideas and motivation form.
Naysayers are everywhere in life. They are in your family, work, and maybe even friend groups. This does not mean that you must spend your life working within the parameters of their beliefs. You can move beyond their negativity and crush your goals with relentless willpower.
