GREENSBURG – Readers, I hope you will enjoy this new series I call “Am I Worthy?” We will take a look at who we are and learn the need to understand our identity.
See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! – 1 John 3:1
Encouragement
We are all born as children of God, and it’s by believing this truth that we learn our true identity. Your true identity is far greater than the world says it should be. We are not what society tells us we must become or look like to be accepted. As children of God, we have an incredible destiny and purpose that only He can provide for us.
As Christians, we are called to believe in something much more significant than ourselves. We must understand our true identity as children of God and the tremendous value that comes with it. God created us in His image, making us unique individuals with qualities that no one else possesses. Our identity is about more than our physical appearance or external characteristics. It’s about understanding who we are deep down and how we were made to fulfill a greater purpose in this world.
We were created out of love and with the power to choose our paths in life. He wants us to use that power wisely, feeling secure in the knowledge that we are loved and valued. As children of God, we have the opportunity to express our true identity and make a difference in the world, bringing honor and glory to Him.
You can embrace your identity as a child of God by acknowledging His truth in your life. Believe that you are worthy of love and that God has equipped you with unique gifts and talents to use for His kingdom. Trust in Him and have confidence in the path He has chosen for you. And remember that no matter what happens, you will always be a beloved child of God.
When we truly understand our identity, it gives us the strength to overcome any obstacle, lightens our burdens, and fills us with hope for the future. We can have faith in our abilities, knowing that God is with us every step of the way. He loves us so profoundly. His love never changes or diminishes over time. So believe in your true identity and receive the peace and love from knowing you are a child of God today!
Prayer
Lord, thank you for loving me so deeply and that my true identity comes from being a child of God. Help me to trust in You and have faith in the path You have chosen for me. Give me the strength to embrace my unique gifts and use them, knowing that I am loved by You no matter what. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.