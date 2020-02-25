GREENSBURG - So, I’m constantly going to different meetings to try and share information or pick up information. Recently, because of the Trades Fair that we’ve been working on, Alex and I went to a meeting hoping to run into a lot of area manufacturers. There were two local manufacturers there and the rest of the group consisted of educators and other workforce development people with great ideas and programs to share.
We all know that our local industries cannot find enough workers to fill their needs. Our schools are trying to fill that gap, but it takes some buy-in from the local industries. Not only are schools providing Work-Based Learning opportunities, but they are also working with the neatest program that wants to help give students the skills to funnel them directly into manufacturing following graduation. However, local industries need to step up and help solve the problem.
This amazing program will pay to train high school students in a 30 day program designed to get them ready to become a star player in a variety of skilled trades. But, employers need to be involved.
The CATAPULT program pays these high school students an hourly wage to come in after school for 30 days. During that time, they learn specific skills that area industries are looking for, learn what is required in an industry setting, prove they have what it takes to show up on time and, in the end, they have a resume prepared and have mock interviews with the same industries that may be hiring them. Better yet, if you hire them and they need additional training, the Department of Workforce Development will pay $5,000 per new hire or $50,000 per company to help offset your training costs.
This program is in place and there are students ready to participate, but local employers are either unaware or too busy to check out this unique opportunity. Guidance counselors have identified students that would be perfect fits for the program, but there are only two employers that seem to be aware of the potential of this program. Not only can this program “vet” these students before you ever hire them as an intern, but they will teach them what is required and showing up is part of that.
The DWD program is NextLevel Jobs training. The six priority sectors that this money is offered towards are Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT & Business Services, Health and Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, and Building & Construction. You can go to NextLevelJobs.org for more information on this. For more information on the Catapult program, contact Bob McQuern at RMcQuern@conexusindiana.com. He is a wealth of information and knows the program works because he has implemented in other places with great success.
And, don’t forget that I mentioned “Trades Fair” earlier in this article. This isn’t just for high school seniors. Our intent is to have a large sampling of trades represented and for local people seeking information about what is required to have the opportunity to come and talk to these people who work at these trades that can tell you what you really need to know. There will be a few scholarships handed out that night to graduating seniors, but the event is open to any age that is seeking a new line of work. You can ask the people who do the work what sort of need there is in this area. You can find out what you could reasonably expect to earn and what special skills you might have that they might be looking for.
All I can tell you is that someday, plumbers may be able to charge more than surgeons because there is going to be a shortage of them and if you’re willing to do the work, you will be able pay your bills and afford some hobbies!
