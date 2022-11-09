GREENSBURG - Several years ago, probably in the late 1970s or early 1980s, the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Humanities Council offered small grants to non-profit organizations to help with local history projects.
Our Greensburg Public Library and the Decatur County Historical worked as co-sponsors and received one of the grants to help finance a study of Decatur County during the 1930s, the Great Depression years. Alice Rust and Jackie Mendenhall got the ball rolling and got volunteers to interview or be interviewed about what they remembered about those years.
Those who interviewed those who had lived through the Great Depression were Jim Mendenhall, Hunter Robbins, Clyde Armstrong, Jim Kelshelmer, J.P. Morgan and myself. Jackie Mendenhall went with a couple of us one time for the interview. Those interviewed were John and Gilman Stewart, Mrs. Robert (Mable) Lowe, Geneva Risk, Wilbur Somers, Bob and Paul (Pud) Oliger and Marvin Stutz, Helen and Bill Stone, and Roger and Jean Finley.
Sad to say that most of the people who took part in this program are now deceased, but thanks to a program such as this one some of their thoughts about an important subject for our whole country are still there for us to see and read. I believe the library and maybe even the historical society has the original interviews and maybe even a film of those interviewed.
The Great Depression started on October 24, 1929 when the stock market crashed and wiped out millions of investors. It was, according to the experts, "the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialized world, lasting from 1929 to 1939." By 1933, when the Great Depression was at its lowest point, at least 15 million Americans were unemployed and nearly half the country’s banks had failed.
It came after a period called The Roaring Twenties, a time when, according to some, everybody in the country were having a great time. Millions of shares, owned by the non-rich such as clerks and waiters to the richest men in America, ended up worthless, and those investors who had bought stocks “on margin” (with borrowed money) were wiped out completely. Several newly poor people jumped out of windows.
People in Decatur County were not among those who chose not to live if it would be without money, but they sure didn't have it easy. There were a few complaints about the interviews, but aren't there usually complaints no matter what is done? The complaints were basically that the people who were interviewed had money and probably didn't know what being poor was like. That, of course, wasn't true. If you have read their stories then you know they had some hard times.
Unless several readers of this column tell me they don't like the idea, I'd like to tell what a few of those interviewed said about the influence the Great Depression had in their lives. Frankly, I wish we could have talked with many more residents in our county.
Veterinarian Dr. Jim Mendenhall interviewed Bob and Paul (Pud) Oliger and Marvin Stutz. Bob and Paul had three brothers and one sister. Their parents were Charles and Catherine Oliger. Charles went to work as a plasterer in 1898 at the age of 14. Later he got into paper hanging and interior design and he loved restoring older homes.
By 1929 the family business was pretty well established, but, as you can imagine, people didn't have new wallpaper or paint when times were so rough. The Oliger boys got up at 5 a.m. to tend potatoes, corn and vegetables of all kinds. Their mother and sister spent the summer canning.
They said there was little money but there was a lot of bartering butter, eggs, meat, and everything including labor. Bob Oliger remembered that their water bill during the 1930s were always $1.50 no matter how many used the water line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.