RUSHVILLE - It won’t be long until the Ides of March is upon us! The term “Ides of March” comes to us from the Romans who were at the height of their power from about 27 B.C. to 476 A.D. (or just over 500 years), and more than 1,500 years ago.
One of the most common phrases associated with the Ides of March is “Beware the Ides of March!” But what are we supposed to be afraid of in this day and age? Well, a little research reveals that the phrase comes to us from the play “Julius Cesear” written by William Shakespeare in 1599. We used to read Shakespear’s plays when I was I high school. Shakespeare is one of the world’s famous playwrights, and most read, but I have no idea whether or not kids still have to read his works or not. For centuries, reading Shakespear was part of a classical education. I have no idea if that’s still true today or not.
Anyway, why the admonition to beware the Ides of March and what does the term “Ides of March” mean? We’ll get to the second part of that question in just a little while. Here’s what Google has to say about that ominous day: You've probably heard the soothsayer’s warning to Julius Caesar in William Shakespeare's play of the same name: Beware the Ides of March. Not only did Shakespeare’s words stick, they branded the phrase — and the date, March 15 — with a dark and gloomy connotation. It’s likely that many people who use the phrase today don’t know its true origin. In fact, just about every pop culture reference to the Ides, save for those appearing in actual history-based books, movies or television specials, makes it seem like the day itself is cursed.
But the Ides of March actually has a non-threatening origin. "Kalends," "Nones," and "Ides" were ancient words used to mark dates in relation to lunar phases. "Ides" simply referred to the first new moon of a given month, which usually fell between the 13th and 15th. In fact, the Ides of March once signified the new year, which meant celebrations and rejoicing.
In the play by Shakespeare, the soothsayer cautions Cesear to beware of the date March 15th because it is on that date that Cesear is assassinated. In the play, and in reality, Julius Caesar was indeed assassinated on the Ides of March, March 15, in the year 44 B.C. The soothsayer tells Caesar to beware the Ides of March, but Caesar doesn't listen. In every other month, the Ides fell on the 13th day.
History confirms that because Roman society was superstitious, the real-life dictator Julius Caesar employed a seer named Spurinna, who repeatedly warned him about impending treachery for a month leading up to the ides of March. Cesear was assassinated by a group of Roman Senators during a meeting of the Senate at the Curia of the Theatre of Pompey in Rome. The senators stabbed Caesar 23 times. (Shakespeare, however, puts two men in charge of the plot to kill Caesar, Brutus and Gaius Cassius Longinus.) Over the centuries, people have intermingled the play by Shakespeare and the actual facts about Cesear’s death, which did actually occur on March 15.
Now, what is the Ides of March? Here’s what the Encyclopedia Britannica says: The Ides is actually a day that comes about every month, not just in March, according to the ancient Roman calendar, at least. The Romans tracked time much differently than we do now, with months divided into groupings of days counted before certain named days: the Kalends at the beginning of the month, the Ides at the middle, and the Nones between them. In a 31-day month such as March, the Kalends was day 1, with days 2–6 being counted as simply “before the Nones.” The Nones fell on day 7, with days 8 to 14 “before the Ides” and the 15th as the Ides. Afterward the days were counted as “before the Kalends” of the next month. In shorter months these days were shifted accordingly.
So, in simple terms, the Ides of March was the middle of the month! The encyclopedia adds, “Other bad things have happened on March 15, of course, but there’s probably no reason to beware March’s Ides more than the Ides of any other month.”
But what does the word “Ides” mean? Here’s a simple answer from Google, “The word Ides derives from a Latin word, meaning to divide. The Ides were originally meant to mark the full moons, but because calendar months and lunar months were different lengths, they quickly got out of step. The Romans also had a name for the first day of every month. It was known as the Kalends. (In the ancient Roman calendar) a day falling roughly in the middle of each month. For example, the 15th day of March, May, July, and October, and the 13th of other months from which other dates were calculated.”
So, what we have is a conflation of term, “Ides of March” that has come down to us over the centuries. First, as an ancient term to mark the middle of each month. Second, the use of that term by William Shakespear in a play that combined historical fact with the play he wrote over 400 years ago! Hence the origin of the term, “Beware the Ides of March!”
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.