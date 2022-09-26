RUSHVILLE - Historically, the Democratic Party was the party of the middle class and below, working tirelessly to pass legislation to improve the lot of the average wage earner, the underpaid, and those who, for whatever reason supposedly needed a hand-up or, more precisely, a hand-out.
The Democrats have been in favor of programs that promote things like reducing income inequality, promoting social justice, and standing up not just for equal opportunity for all, but also equal outcomes for all, and their method for accomplishing all this has been the traditional “soak the rich” cry or to get big business to pay their “fair share” of the nation’s taxes.
Well, not everybody thinks that’s what the current crop of Democratic politicians stands for anymore. Writing in the September 1, 2022 edition of The Wall Street Journal, Batya Ungar-Sargon posits the following notion, “President Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan will mostly benefit the elites. The majority of those loans are held by college graduates, who on average make $1 million more in their lives than people who don’t have a degree. How did progressives—who claim to care about the poor and working class, about fairness and equity—end up pushing a bailout for the wealthy at working people’s expense?”
The first part of the answer to the foregoing question addresses at least part of the question by pointing the finger at who makes up the progressive wing of the Democratic Party these days, “Well, consider who progressives are—the whitest and most highly educated members of the Democratic coalition. They’re advancing their own economic interests, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But they’re doing it under a false pretense, casting it as a moral battle for the indigent.” I must admit that the candor of Batya Unger-Sargon is, at the very least, startling.
Moving on to the question of who really benefits from an open southern border – which could easily be reduced from a flood to a trickle if the border wall started by the Trump Administration was completed – check this out! “Consider the push for open borders. Progressives cast it in moral terms, as a way of helping needy and oppressed foreigners. In truth, open borders benefit consumers at the expense of Americans who work in industries undercut by importing new laborers. To add insult to injury, they label you racist if you object.” The cry of being a racist has become the universal accusation for not agreeing with the progressive lefts’ agenda which, at least at the moment, doesn’t look all that liberal.
How about the Green New Deal, which doesn’t have all that much to do with the kitchen-table issues most Americas are dealing with in the first place due to the current administrations lack of understanding about how to reduce inflation! Taking a real shot at the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Ugar-Sargon writes, “The green agenda fits the pattern too. Progressives zip around in Teslas, a symbol of both affluence and virtue, while union members in the energy sector lose their jobs. Progressives push to release mentally ill drug addicts into working-class communities where they prey on vulnerable people of color—while they themselves live in nice neighborhoods with astronomical rents, polishing their halos.”
While it may seem like a stretch, Ungar-Sargon apparently doesn’t think so, connecting the foregoing slap at Progressives to school lockdowns due to the Covid pandemic! “Covid lockdowns worked this way, too. Home values skyrocketed and privately educated children leapt ahead of their Zooming public-school counterparts. Affluent office employees worked at home while waiters and nurses braved the plague and then were forced to take the vaccine so the wealthy would feel comfortable being waited on.” I don’t know about you, but I’ve never felt like a nurse was “waiting on” me. Furthermore, I’ve never thought of office workers as being particularly affluent. I also thought that most office workers worked in rather closer proximity to each other and, as a result, needed those nasty old injections as well. I can speak from personal experience, having had the initial Covid injection, plus two boosters, that being vaccinated isn’t painful or scary in the least, so being “forced” to be vaccinated against Covid is a rather silly contention, it seems to me.
Finally, coming full circle back to student loan forgiveness, Unger-Sargon writes, “Student-loan forgiveness isn’t an aberration. It’s the apotheosis, [perfect example], of today’s progressivism, which is devoted to transferring wealth upward. When you point this out, Democrats typically ask: What about Republicans handouts to the rich? What about the Trump tax cuts? They have a point about the other side, but it’s not much of a defense.” (Incidentally, the way to reduce inflation is by cutting taxes and reducing government regulation on the private sector). Which is exactly the opposite of what the Democratically controlled Congress is doing! Think about that when you go to the grocery or out to vote.
That’s —30— for this week.
