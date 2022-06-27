RUSHVILLE - I wonder how many of you watched the first episode of the “January 6th Committee’s” primetime, scripted, and rehearsed session earlier this month. There was a great editorial on the Opinion page of the June 10 edition of The Wall Street Journal by Kimberly Strassel titled, “The Uncredible Jan. 6 Committee” that deserves a second look.
She writes about the prospect that public apathy by a disillusioned American electorate will result in many people making the decision not to tune in. Personally, it reminded me, for those of you old enough to remember, of the old Ed Sullivan Show on Sunday nights. The big difference is The Ed Sullivan Show was entertaining. The primetime January 6th Committee was, in my opinion, extraordinarily boring with Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked members of the committee droning on as they monotoned their way through laboriously dull scripts, probably written by somebody else.
Here’s what Strassel thought was wrong: “What’s actually missing in this special sauce of prime TV hours, slick videos and positive press is the one ingredient truly vital for public interest: credibility. If huge swathes of America ignore the committee’s work, it will be because the committee itself — through its construction and through its actions — made it easy.”
Speaking of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s committee members, Strassell wrote, “…consider Mrs. Pelosi’s Democratic picks. California’s Adam Schiff is the House face of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and secret Ukraine impeachment proceedings. Maryland’s Jamie Raskin knows a little something about objecting to the counting of electoral votes. On Jan. 6, 2017, he objected to Donald Trump’s Florida victory. Mrs. Pelosi had more than 200 Democratic members to choose from, yet her picks allow Americans to dismiss the committee instantly.”
What we really saw wasn’t really about the riot on January 6, 2021, but a rather obvious attempt to deflect the public’s attention away from President Biden’s pitiful performance thus far. If you’ll recall, he was going to bring the country together – that was one of his stated goals. Instead, he’s been even more polarizing due to his shift to the far left, the Bernie Sanders Socialist fringe, of the Democratic Party. Furthermore, I honestly don’t think many Americans care nearly as much about the riots in Washington as they do about things like $5 per gallon gasoline and thousands of migrants walking across our southern border every day.
Furthermore, on this same point, Strassell writes, “…how can Americans be asked to trust a committee whose work Democrats are openly broadcasting as a political operation? ‘[The] Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message,’ explains the New York Times, noting that the party hopes to change the subject from the Biden White House’s mounting liabilities which include roaring inflation, a porous border, soaring crime, and a baby formula shortage. Republicans last year darkly hinted that this was the real purpose of the committee, and leave it to Democrats to make that case for them.”
There’s an obvious reason why Joe Biden, 79, isn’t up to the job of solving the nation’s problems. It’s because he’s never had a job! He has been a politician all his life! As I’ve written before, when Biden finished law school his first “job” was being elected to the New Castle, (Delaware) County Council. After that he spent over 30 years as a Senator from Delaware, then eight years as Vice President, and now two years of his first term as President. No wonder he’s out of touch with what matters to the American people. He’s a Washington bureaucrat!
Strassell concludes her piece by writing, “It didn’t have to be this way. Each of these decisions was deliberate, and each was an obvious exercise in self-sabotage. Most Americans would like to know more about the events of that horrible January day, to have a serious national debate, and to ensure it never happens again. But this committee isn’t a credible messenger.”
I watched the primetime hearing until I dozed off from boredom. But before that, I couldn’t help wondering who paid for all the coverage on all three networks, ABC, CBS and NBC? Did the networks make the time available for free? They could have, given their proclivity to lean to the left. If the time wasn’t interrupted by commercials, I can’t help but wonder if the Democratic National Committee might not have paid the tab. Maybe not, but it would be fun to know who did! After all, primetime broadcasts aren’t cheap! Nevertheless, there was no “Brought to you by…” tag line, at least that I heard before nodding off. Strassell also writes, “If the Jan. 6 committee holds professionally polished hearings, amid wall-to-wall prime-time coverage, will anybody pay attention? If the answer is no, the committee will largely have itself to blame.” Seems pretty clear to me that “no” was the answer!
That’s —30— for this week.
