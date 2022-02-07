INDIANAPOLIS—Maybe the Democratic Party just ought to put Donald Trump on the payroll.
The former president is doing everything he can to help them.
At present, just about every poll and portent suggests that 2022 will be a big year for Republicans.
Americans are uneasy about the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and the inflation produced by the growing worldwide labor shortage. They feel—with some justice—that President Joe Biden and Democrats aren’t as attuned to these concerns as they should be.
So, they’re willing, maybe even eager, to give someone else a try.
This creates a huge opening for Republicans. As things stand, about all they will have to do to be successful in the November general elections is point to Biden and the Democrats and say, “We’re not them.”
That is, unless Trump derails them.
Which is what he seems determined to do.
The former president has insisted for more than a year that all Republicans make the 2022 and 2024 campaigns all about refighting the 2020 presidential election. He insists—against all evidence and the rules of basic math—that he won that campaign.
He didn’t.
He lost the popular vote by 7 million votes. He fell short in the Electoral College count, 306-232.
Trump’s arguments that there was massive voter fraud—but only in the presidential race, not in the congressional and state races in which Republicans did rather well—are nonsense.
He and his allies have filed more than 70 lawsuits disputing the results. Only in one did they win a minor, minor technical victory.
In every case, the judges laughed him out of court.
Many, perhaps even most, of these judges were Republican appointees. Quite a few were Trump picks for the bench.
If Trump’s fraud charges had had even a fig leaf of plausibility, a Trump judge somewhere, somehow, would have found a way to rule in his favor.
But the former president didn’t have even a fragment of a fig leaf, so even the Trump judges couldn’t rule in his favor.
So, they didn’t.
That leaves the GOP in the position of having to lie to the voters if they want to hold onto the support of Trump and his frenzied base. This is not wise in any circumstance, but it could be particularly deadly this cycle.
Trump’s determination to defer and delay all investigations into his possible role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, his attempts to overturn the election results and his business dealings mean that at least some of the damaging revelations about his activities are likely to land right in the middle of the election cycle.
That will take Republican candidates off message because they will be forced either to endorse or condemn Trump at a critical time.
And not talk about how to solve the COVID crisis or curtail inflationary pressures.
That’s the biggest problem Trump presents for the GOP.
He’s prodding his party to make the same mistake the Democrats have made since winning the White House and the Senate two years ago.
He’s pushing Republicans to talk only about the things he cares about.
Not about the things that Americans care about.
Worse, he’s telling Republicans they must condone—no, they must actually support—attacks on the processes of self-government and the rule of law to win his favor. That’s what his calls for pardons for the people who planned and took part in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol mean.
Republicans likely could win in a walk this year simply pledging that they would try something—anything—different in regard to meeting the challenges that worry Americans the most.
But they may not be able to do that.
Because Donald Trump won’t let them.
He wants the GOP to make the election about him, not about the country or what will help Americans.
His insistence on this gives Democrats about the only shot they have.
That’s why they ought to put him on the payroll.
