RUSHVILLE – The Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal published a piece on the Opinion page of their October 4 edition that is almost impossible to believe.
If I didn’t know better, I’d swear we were living in the old Soviet Union at the height of the days of terror under the late Joseph Stalin, or that we’re living in a time warp and it’s around 1935 in Nazi Germany!
The article is too long to just copy for this week’s column, but there are portions that need quoting so some of my friends on the left won’t think I’m making it up.
Are you ready? Here we go: “Charles Rettig, commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, wants banks to report annual cash flows for ordinary account holders. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting the plan, and the House Ways and Means Committee is debating whether to include this mandate in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill.” Do you realize who those “ordinary account holders” are? If you guessed that they are you and me, you get a gold star for being correct. Hold on, though, it gets worse.
“Yet the IRS plans to review every account above a $600 balance, or with more than $600 of transactions in a year. So, every American with a job could get looked over. A group of 41 industry groups recently warned congressional leaders that the plan ‘is not remotely targeted’ to detect major tax avoidance.”
According to data from the 2016 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, the median checking account balance for U.S. households was $3,400, while the average balance was $10,545. Think about what that means. Even if we’ve all got just the median amount of money in our checking accounts, the IRS could be allowed to monitor your account. If you annual checking account transactions total at least $600, the IRS would be able to review your account!
Hitler and Stalin, if they were still alive, would love that!
Very few people who have checking accounts – and we’re talking millions and millions of people in this country – write checks over the course of a year that total more than $600. If your rent is only $100 a month or you only get paid $100 per month, your total transactions per year in either case is $1,200 annually. Oops! The IRS would be able to monitor your checking account. I wonder how many new IRS jobs doing the checking that would require?
As of October 4, “The House continues to debate the bank account proposal, but the spending bill already includes $80 billion for the IRS to hire thousands of new staffers. Treasury estimates that these changes would collect $700 billion in revenue over the coming decade. But Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on Ways and Means, points out that the tax gap is murkier than Democrats admit. Casting a wide net over personal finances is a longstanding aim for Democrats and the political left. President Obama in 2009 formed a panel to discuss closing the ‘tax gap,’ arguing that widespread underreporting of income costs the government hundreds of billions a year.”
Why is the left so worried about the underpayment of taxes by wage earners in this country? Most people, at least in my opinion, are already paying their taxes honestly every year. Why? Because most people are afraid of the power the IRS already has and this proposal would give them a huge amount more.
So far, “Twenty-three state treasurers and auditors signed a letter last month opposing the plan, calling it ‘one of the largest infringements of data privacy in our nation’s history.’ Nebraska Treasurer John Murante says his state won’t comply if the reporting rule takes effect.”
Trying to make sure that the federal government gets every penny the IRS Code says you and I should pay isn’t about making sure we comply with the law, it’s about nothing more nor less than a redistribution of the wealth: taking the money that honest, hard-working people earn and letting the government decide who should be given a handout. The political left seems to have forgotten how this became a great country: by people working hard, being inventive, creating new industries and new jobs. Not by democratic-socialism!
Going back to the article in The Journal, the Editorial Board writes, “Overestimating the results of greater enforcement lets the Biden Administration attach a higher revenue number to its multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal. That’s bad enough. But the bigger threat of giving the IRS access to the details of your bank account is that politicians will eventually find a way to control how you save and spend your own money. This is a bad idea that deserves to die.”
This is another attempted to “soak the rich” which Democrats have been doing for years. Why? Well, because it’s just not fair that some people earn more than others.
Not fair?
In any society there are always going to be people who are more creative, more hardworking, more talented, and smarter than others. Some are risk-takers and some are not. But looking for tax cheats among the rich who, apparently, are people with more than $600 bucks in the bank is just another step down the road to socialism, which has never worked anywhere else in the world and never will.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.