Several years ago, I had a heart attack, which surprised my family and friends, who didn't know I had a heart.
Two years later, I have to go in for some tests, including a stress test.
The date was set for my test, and I wasn't supposed to drive myself because of the procedure, so The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage drove me to my appointment in her Sissy Van.
I went to the cardiac place and prepared for the procedure that would last more than an hour.
The first level of stress, which I considered the most severe level, I was not allowed to have any coffee for 12 hours before the test.
I was escorted into a room with a nurse who told me I needed to remove my shirt and T-shirt so she could prep me.
I was nervous and said, "That will cost you one dollar."
"What are you talking about?"
Looking at her seriously, I said, "I do not strip without getting paid."
It was then that my real stress test began. Nurses don't have a sense of humor.
I removed my shirt and T-shirt and sat in the chair, and she came over and put all kinds of tabs on my chest.
I was escorted back to the room introduced to two guys who would set me on a machine.
I was put on the table, and then all of these cords were attached to the tabs on my chest.
For the next 45 minutes, I went through this machine.
Then the stress test was over. They said everything went fine, and the doctor would get to me sometime next week with the results. I was then ushered to the outside, where The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was waiting to take me home.
As I walked out, a lot of people in the lobby area were waiting for their doctor's appointments.
I looked at them, then pointed both hands to my face and said, "I've just had a facelift. How does it look?"
Someone looked at my wife and said, "Is that your husband?" She just smiled.
I couldn't help but think of a verse of Scripture. "Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you" (1 Peter 5:6-7).
I can try to handle everything on my own, or I can cast all my care upon the Lord. The choice is mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.