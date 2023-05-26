Several years ago, I had a heart attack, which surprised my family and friends, who didn't know I had a heart.

Two years later, I have to go in for some tests, including a stress test.

The date was set for my test, and I wasn't supposed to drive myself because of the procedure, so The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage drove me to my appointment in her Sissy Van.

I went to the cardiac place and prepared for the procedure that would last more than an hour.

The first level of stress, which I considered the most severe level, I was not allowed to have any coffee for 12 hours before the test.

I was escorted into a room with a nurse who told me I needed to remove my shirt and T-shirt so she could prep me.

I was nervous and said, "That will cost you one dollar."

"What are you talking about?"

Looking at her seriously, I said, "I do not strip without getting paid."

It was then that my real stress test began. Nurses don't have a sense of humor.

I removed my shirt and T-shirt and sat in the chair, and she came over and put all kinds of tabs on my chest.

I was escorted back to the room introduced to two guys who would set me on a machine.

I was put on the table, and then all of these cords were attached to the tabs on my chest.

For the next 45 minutes, I went through this machine.

Then the stress test was over. They said everything went fine, and the doctor would get to me sometime next week with the results. I was then ushered to the outside, where The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was waiting to take me home.

As I walked out, a lot of people in the lobby area were waiting for their doctor's appointments.

I looked at them, then pointed both hands to my face and said, "I've just had a facelift. How does it look?"

Someone looked at my wife and said, "Is that your husband?" She just smiled.

I couldn't help but think of a verse of Scripture. "Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you" (1 Peter 5:6-7).

I can try to handle everything on my own, or I can cast all my care upon the Lord. The choice is mine.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

