Dear Pastor,
If children die before they are baptized, do they go to heaven?
A: Absolutely, yes. Children who leave this world before they understand the difference between right and wrong cannot be held accountable for sin. Therefore, in God’s mercy, he receives them back into his arms when their precious lives end prematurely. All babies go to heaven, regardless of their baptism status.
Children don’t have authority over their own lives. They are put into the care of parents who are hand-picked by God, placed on the continent decided for them and into the culture of their destiny. A child can’t necessarily build up their treasure in heaven since they are still learning the difference between right and wrong. God does not hold them accountable for repentance since they have no real understanding of it. When our eyes are opened and we are aware of right and wrong (Genesis 3:5), from then on we are “sinners” but not before. We’re born into sin, yes, but we do not understand the concept until we enter the age of reason. God’s grace completely covers the little ones. If your underlying concern is the danger of hell, rest assured. The only people going to hell are the ones who choose it by rejecting the message of salvation through Christ. A child is not a candidate.
Baptism is an important part of Christian faith. It is an act that God asks us to perform as illustrated by Jesus himself who was baptized by John the Baptist in the Bible’s books of Matthew, chapter three and Mark, chapter one. It is an event that is innately part of a Christian commitment to a life in Christ. But nowhere in the Bible does it say that only baptism opens the door to heaven. Jesus himself is that door, and we must confess and believe in salvation through Christ in order to pass through. (John 10:9)
It’s a wonderful thing when a baby is baptized, dedicated to the Lord and sanctified in Christ. But infant baptism is more about the parents being good parents than it is about the child. Babies have no say in their infant baptism, so they cannot be held accountable for it, good or bad. A baptized baby is anointed by the pastor or priest, washed in the water and pointed toward their Savior, which is an awesome thing. But that child still must make a decision when the knowledge of God presents itself: “Do you believe in Messiah Jesus, the Son of the living God? Do you accept him as Lord of your life?” Every person will make that decision when they are able to understand the question. A baby cannot choose Christ, so their baptism is simply the beginning of a spiritual journey and a commitment to that important spiritual direction, as made by their parents or guardians.
Finally, we have proof regarding children going to heaven. Many near-death experiences are witnessed and recorded by psychiatrists and physicians alike. Some of these lucky folks remember all the details of their journey when they return to their earthly states. In the best-selling book Heaven Is For Real, a little boy named Colton Burpo recants his trip to heaven when he temporarily died. He returned to earth with a full report for his doctors, parents and anyone who would listen. He grinned at them and said, “There’s a lot of kids up there.”

Adrienne Greene pastors two Christian churches in southeastern Indiana. Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Please send your inquiries to: heavenchasepub@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030.
