I’m reasonably sure that most people who follow politics are aware that one of the things the current administration says we need to spend more millions of dollars on is job training. The presumption is that there are no federal of state job training programs already in existence.
In fact, there are, and as far as I can tell they are doing a pretty fine job of helping people find employment and get job readiness skills so they can improve their job prospects for relevant job openings that seem to everywhere. They are also helping to improve soft skills that apply to every job: basic things like leaning the importance of showing up for work on time, for example.
It’s not like we don’t already have a few job training programs available. An organization called “Politifact,” sponsored by The Poynter Institute, confirmed that there are currently 47 federal job programs being run by nine different federal agencies. More importantly, by the end of fiscal year 2019, the federal government had spent $18.9 billion on worker training across the 47 programs just noted.
In this state, for example, there’s a job training office in every county. Moreover, there have been job training programs around for years and years. The first system for federally funded training and employment assistance in the United States was the Works Progress Administration created in 1935 to help with the extraordinary unemployment crisis that occurred during the Great Depression. In 1962, Congress passed the Manpower and Training Development Act to address new employment challenges in the United States, including increased worker displacement because of technological advances.
Because Congress can’t leave well enough alone, we’ve had more than one administration change the name of the one of the most successful job training programs with which I’m familiar. The first job training program I remember was The Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA). It was a United States federal law enacted by the Congress and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on December 28, 1973 to train workers and provide them with jobs in public service. But in 1982 Congress replaced CETA with the Job Training Partnership Act. The law was enacted to establish federal assistance programs to prepare youth and unskilled adults for entry into the labor force and to provide job training to economically disadvantaged and other individuals facing serious barriers to employment. In order to carry out its purpose, the law authorized appropriations for fiscal year 1983 and for each succeeding fiscal year to carry out adult and youth programs, federally administered programs, summer youth employment and training programs, and employment and training assistance for dislocated workers.
JTPA was upgraded in 1998 to the Workforce Investment Act (WIA) after the JTPA received criticisms about its effectiveness. Despite that, I know from personal experience that JTPA worked extremely well in Southeastern Indiana, partly because there was an office in every county in our Workforce Service Area and also because it focused on partnering with area businesses to determine the types of job skills that were needed by area employers in our part of the state. As it turned out, most of the training had to do with soft skills rather than job-specific skills – so that’s the type of training that was provided at no cost to people who qualified for the program!
The Workforce Investment Act also provided “workforce investment activities, through statewide and local workforce investment systems, that increase the employment, retention, and earnings of participants, and increase occupational skill attainment by participants, and, as a result, improve the quality of the workforce, reduce welfare dependency, and enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the Nation.” Instead of focusing only on individual needs, WIA also focused on global economic changes and economic development by helping companies and individuals grow. It focused on the consolidation of programs to create one-stop career centers and on the transference of oversight to state and local entities. Locally, our job training program is located in the “Rush to Work” office just north of the Rushville Pharmacy. All people seeking employment or desiring to improve their job skills in order to get a better job is going to our “Rush for Work” office. Nearly all the services available there are offered at no cost.
The important point, it seems to me is that since at least the 1930s there have been, and continue to be job training services available all the way down to the county level that offer a wide range of programs to help people get the training they need to find and keep a good job. All that’s required is going to our Work One office and asking for assistance. What we do not need are more job training programs that will cost tax payers more millions of dollars!
That’s —30— for this week.
