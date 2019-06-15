Do not fear, for you will not be ashamed; Neither be disgraced, for you will not be put to shame; For you will forget the shame... And will not remember the reproach...anymore. – Isaiah 54:4
Let’s start with shame. One of the most powerful forces in the world is shame. It will hinder, confuse and keep a person from excelling in life and not reach any goal they would have. One doesn’t learn about shame from reading a book, but by actual experience. Sure, we read about shame and find a definition, but the actual experience only comes through experience. Many people struggle with this five letter word.
In a few weeks, I will be announcing a seminar that I will conduct about “Shattering the Shackles,” because the burden of shame comes from the shame of divorce, abortion, sexual abuse, or of abandonment – the shame of every sinful act you may have committed or that was committed against you, you can learn how to overcome!
I am certainly not saying this is an easy process. On the contrary, it can be difficult to get out the rut one has been in for an extended time. Often, the shame a person experiences did not happen overnight, it came about through a series of things happening. A little girl or boy hears their parent say to them: “You’ll never be good for anything” or “Whoever told you that you would ever be good enough to do (whatever it may be).”
Well, the list goes on and on with the negative things that can and have been said to children that have lingered in their little spirits throughout childhood, adolescence and into adulthood. Lewis B. Smedes, a professor at Fuller Theological Seminary, defines shame as: “A vague, undefined heaviness that presses on our spirit, dampens our gratitude for the goodness of life, and slackens the free flow of joy. Shame ... seeps into and discolors all our other feelings, primarily about ourselves, but about almost everyone and everything else in our life as well.”
Shame becomes internalized guilt, degradation and humiliation. Is it any wonder when children go through negative input and then grow up to be dysfunctional? If parents or caregivers would learn the value of positive reinforcement with the children they would produce a person with high standards and quality thinking instead of becoming a person that is hindered because of the bombshell of shame.
As John McKenzie notes: “Analytical psychology ... can lay bare where the roots of man’s estrangement lie, but it cannot offer forgiveness. ... Psychiatrists have realized that there are no techniques whereby they can dissipate real guilt feelings and they’re associated shame.”
While psychiatrists may not be able to offer those techniques to cleanse one of the guilt and shame in life, there is a resolution offered by Our Lord Jesus Christ.
In the first book of the Bible, we read in Genesis 3 the account of Adam and Eve. They were both naked, living in the garden God had made for them, and through disobedience they partook of the one tree that God had commanded them not to eat of its fruit. They did, and their eyes were opened to realize they were naked.
Here’s the story: “And they heard the sound of the Lord God walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and Adam and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God among the trees of the garden. Then the Lord God called to Adam and said to him, “Where are you?” So he said, “I heard Your voice in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; and I hid myself.” And He said, “Who told you that you were naked...?” – Genesis 3:8-11
In my next column, I will take up this subject from here and we also understand the difference between guilt and shame.
Dr. Michael Layne is a certified pastoral counselor and pastor of FaithPoints Lutheran Church. He can be reached at 812-614-2160 or www.faithpoints.org.
