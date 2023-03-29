Maybe you’ve had the same experience when visiting our historical museum on N. Franklin Street downtown Greensburg as I did. Something I saw the other day caused me to wonder how my mother lived to be 96 years old.
What caught my attention was the copper washing machine. Actually, it is a salesman’s sample and sits on the case for it. Do salesmen still do that? I have a feeling they don’t since we can all get around fast and efficiently today compared to the days when such things would be used. Next time you go, check it out. It’s in the household equipment and tools section.
Being a sample it is not very large, certainly not as large as the real thing was. This one in the museum was made by the Paramount Steam Company. It was run by the hand “of the owner or washer woman.” There was a handle that was screwed on top and the handle would cause the clothes to move about similar to the modern washing machines do automatically. This sample is missing the control twist on top, but an explanation about it states that “inside there are 4 steam outlets. Includes directions for using it.”
The salesman would come into town on the railroad and most likely would walk the couple of blocks to a building near the square where he could rent a horse and buggy or wagon by the day. The sample had the handle on it that would be pushed back and forth by the housewife (or washer woman) as it agitated the clothes. If the housewife purchased the machine, the larger model would be sent to the Greensburg train station and picked up there.
This sample was given to the museum by Joan Alyea Schlemmer. I knew her dad or grandfather, Howard Alyea, when he lived on N. Franklin Street (in the 500 block, as best I can remember).
This treasure brought back some memories that had been forgotten, or nearly so. No doubt you cannot remember ever seeing your mother or grandmother washing clothes using a tub and what I think was called a washboard. I do remember my mother using one and I wonder how she survived.
A washboard was a thing about 34 inches tall, had two legs on the bottom, a place to put the soap at the top and a pleated type metal front where the clothes were scrubbed. That doesn’t explain it well, but I’m surprised to have remembered that much about it.
Assuming there was no electricity or running water, they had to carry water from the well or cistern, heat it, then put the water in the tub. When finished scrubbing using the washboard, they poured that water out and carried more water in to rinse the clothes, which then had to be wring out by hand and hung on an outdoor clothesline. Just thinking about that makes me determined never to complain about anything again!
I love our museum, so stopping in now and again to see what they have added is always a pleasure. Charity Mitchell and Carrie Shumaker are always willing to take the time to explain about some of the treasures there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.