RUSHVILLE - I don’t recall seeing anything quite like the current administration’s attempts to blame all their problems on somebody else. The most ridiculous one of the bunch was the president’s claim that the inflation we’re all seeing at places like the gas pump and the grocery store are all Russian president’s Vladimir Putin’s fault! I actually heard President Biden remind a crowd not long ago, “Remember, this is Putin’s inflation!” That’s absolutely ridiculous.
Furthermore, I’m pleased to report to you that I’m not the only one who thinks that. On page A14 of the April 13 edition of The Wall Street Journal there was an editorial titled, “This isn’t Putin’s inflation.” Here’s how the piece began, “White House aides were out in force on Monday, [April 11], warning that Tuesday’s inflation report would be ugly and blaming it on Vladimir Putin. No doubt that beats blaming your own policies. But inflation didn’t wait to appear until the Ukraine invasion, and by now it will be hard to reduce.” The Consumer Price Index has risen 8.5% in the last 12 months, which is the fastest increase in 40 years.
According to the Journal, “Inflation ... began in earnest a year ago at the onset of the Biden Presidency. It has accelerated for most of the last 12 months. That’s long before Mr. Putin decided to invade. The timing reflects too much money chasing too few goods, owing mainly to the combination of vast federal spending and easy monetary policy.” When the federal government pumps more money into the economy through its giveaway program it makes the value of each dollar worth less, so to buy a loaf a bread, for example, it makes the price of that loaf of bread go up because the money being used to buy it is worth less.
Now, combine that with the decline in real wages and you’re approaching something like the beginning of the perfect economic storm. According to the Journal, “Real average weekly earnings fell a striking $4.26 in March, [2022], alone, and they’ve fallen nearly $18 during the Biden Presidency. If you want to know why Americans are sour about the economy even as jobs are plentiful, this is it. Their real wages are falling while the prices of everyday goods and services are rising fast.” And the problem can’t be solved by more government giveaways of federal dollars. All that does is throw fuel fire on the fire of out-of-control inflation. Or, stated another way by the Journal, “The average worker [who] Democrats invoke when they demand more federal spending is getting crushed by the inflationary consequences of too much federal spending.”
Is there an answer to rampant inflation, besides blaming Vladimir Putin for it? Sure there is! The Journal says, “History suggests that once inflation is this high, interest rates will have to exceed the inflation rate to break it.” But that, of course, runs the risk of causing a recession! What happens during a recession, you ask? During a recession, the economy struggles, people lose jobs, companies make fewer sales and the country’s overall economic output declines. Doesn’t that sound like fun?
But, as the Journal points out, “The Fed is now on the case, raising interest rates and starting to shrink its bloated $9 trillion balance sheet. Its task would be easier had it begun a year ago. Now it will have to move faster in an economy that is still growing, but with less business and consumer confidence.” The best solution, however, would be a spending freeze on everything but defense.
In conclusion, the Journal says, “Inflation is a powerful political force because it can’t be explained away. Nearly every voter feels it every day. If the November elections are a referendum on the cost of living, voters won’t blame the Kremlin. They’ll blame the party in power in Washington.”
Why do you think we’re in this mess in the first place? The current administration’s spending spree and plethora of giveaway programs is nothing more than an above-the-table way to buy votes. The more money the Biden Administration can hand out to prospective voters, the more dependent people become on the federal government and keeping Democrats in charge of it to keep the handouts flowing. The sad part is vote-buying, no matter how it may be disguised, is the only way people like Joe Biden know how to run a political campaign. That’s old-style dirty politics!
Now, add on to all this the new office is disinformation, or the Disinformation Governance Board, as it’s officially called. There has been immediate criticism of the board since its formation, with some calling for it to be disbanded. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said, "Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans' speech its top priority.” This is nothing more than a way to stifle criticism of President Biden’s mishandling of the economy, and trying to blame Vladimar Putin for it!
