Do you have feelings or worries that your co-workers or friends will think you're a fraud? Do you often feel like you don’t belong? These are feelings of impostor syndrome, and an estimated 70% of successful people experience this in their lives.
Impostor syndrome can cause you to feel that you only accomplished your goals due to luck. Maybe you think you aren’t as good as your boss thinks you are, and you worry that you’ll be found out.
Research shows us that both men and women battle impostor syndrome and cannot acknowledge and own their successes.
Five Patterns of Impostor Syndrome
According to the impostor expert Valerie Young and author of “The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women,” five patterns can be found in those suffering from this phenomenon.
1. You set unrealistic goals for yourself and are often considered a perfectionist.
2. You are afraid to speak up or answer questions due to fear of not knowing the answer.
3. You are afraid to ask for help because you think you’ll look like a failure to others.
4. You feel like a fraud if the answer doesn’t come naturally.
5. You push yourself harder than your peers to prove yourself.
Individuals that live with impostor syndrome think that things happen to them due to luck rather than their hard work or abilities. This leads to a cycle of negative thinking that can hold them back from moving up the corporate ladder. They may work harder than necessary, leading to increased feelings of failure or burnout.
Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life
If you are living with impostor syndrome, you may struggle with accepting your success. Perhaps you feel that you don’t deserve your corporate position or an award of accomplishment. If you can relate to this, there are some suggestions on how to fix your inner impostor.
1. Change your mindset to accept your shortcomings instead of seeking a perfect outcome with every project or goal.
2. Embrace your imperfections and learn to accept yourself the way you are. Remind yourself that you did your best.
3. Keep a list of realistic goals. If you already have a list of goals, look through them honestly.
4. Believe in the effort you’ve put forth regardless of the outcome. You may have worked hard towards a goal to fall short of the desired result. This is an opportunity to accept the result and still be proud of the work you put into it.
5. Create a focused goal instead of trying to divide your attention energy between unrelated topics. Be okay with someone else working on a particular task area, so you are free to focus on what you enjoy.
Impostor syndrome can cause the most robust and successful individuals to feel like they are not good enough. This syndrome hurts all areas of your life. So, take time to assess where you are and what you can do to move forward in your life.
