RUSHVILLE - I am now totally convinced that alleged inequities in contemporary life are the direct result of education or the lack thereof. All one has to do is look at what’s going on in Washington to see the artificial solutions that are being proposed based on what really amounts to disparities in the levels of educational attainment by the American people.
What actually is going on in American education that has anything to do with Washington politics? Well, the first question that has to be answered is what are Uncle Bernie Sanders, the avowed Socialist, and the handful of far-left progressives trying to do with their latest massive giveaway programs that, thus far, have incentivized people not to work? On the surface, it has to do with things like income inequality, which is nothing more than saying something like, “It’s not fair that you make more money than I do.” The massive multi-trillion tax and spend legislative initiatives, at their core, are founded on the, “It’s not fair” notion.
So, the historic Democratic approach to solving perceived inequities is tax-and-spend. Why is that? It’s nothing more than a massive attempt to redistribute the wealth from those who create it to those who don’t. Why? Again, because it’s not fair that some should earn more than others. So, rather than expect people who earn more to help themselves, what’s being proposed is taxing those with higher incomes and giving it, in one form or another, to those who have lower incomes! Put in the simplest terms, we’re heading toward Socialism, which has never worked anyplace in the world where it’s been tried, and despite Uncle Bernie’s advocacy of Socialism, it won’t work here. It’s his way of trying to artificially level the playing field for between the “haves” and the “have nots.”
Before discussing the role of education in all this, let’s look at the results so far in the barrage of giveaway programs. President Biden’s supplemental income giveaway program is a good example. The result was that lots people were being given so much money – from all sources of government largesse – they made more staying home than by going to work. That has meant that essential workers were taken out of the distribution chain of goods and services. If you’re wondering why the grocery store shelves are close to being empty it’s because the people who used to produce the package food, put it on trucks, truck drivers delivering it, people unloading the trucks and putting it on the shelves are staying home!
And what do you suppose that lack of supply does to the price of everyday commodities that do arrive? You got it! It drives the prices up, and that’s called inflation! More dollars chasing more scarce commodities causes prices to rise, and that’s the definition of inflation. Would you like some proof that people who could be working are staying home? Just look at the “help wanted” signs everywhere! That’s what happens when the playing field is artificially leveled by the government.
Now what does education have to do with all this? The way the playing field is ordinarily leveled is by more people getting more education so they don’t have go rely on a government handout. More education, by the way, doesn’t necessarily mean college. There’s a huge need for trained people in all sorts of occupations that don’t require a college education:veerything from electricians to brick-layers. There are also all sorts of occupations that do require a collage education. The point is those people who end up in the “have not” category are the ones without an education beyond high school. For better of worse, there is a direct correlation between the amount of education you have and the income category you’ll end up in and life style you’ll have. Doctors, lawyers, business owners, accountants, dentists, and every other occupation that requires a license to engage in are going to earn more than the drop-out who can never aspire to more than a menial job that isn’t going to pay very much.
The sad part of the “have” and “have not” disparity is that most of the time lack of education is a conscious choice that people make when, frankly, they’re too young to appreciate the consequences of not finishing high school or stopping their educations with only a high school diploma. Those early-life decisions either set the foundation for a life with a comfortable income or a life of struggle and hard work for a low income. Working hard to make good grades, therefore, is the key to getting more education and a higher standard of living. At least that’s the way it’s supposed to work. When the government steps in to help those who made poor decisions in their youth completely upsets the balance of things. The net result of liberals running the government is an attempt to artificially level the playing field, causing inflation, higher taxes, higher prices on goods and services, and essential jobs going unfilled.
So, at least in my opinion, education is the key to everything people want in their lives and the realization that young people have to work hard to get the education they need to be successful in whatever line of work they choose – unless it’s a bread line.
