DECATUR COUNTY - Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Tuesday was election day. In recent weeks, there has been nothing on the TV and Facebook but people telling how good they are and now bad the other guy is. We may or we may not know, by the time you are reading this, who won. I wish there was another way to elect our officials than the way we have done this year. I have voted every year since I turned 18 and this is the worst campaign I've ever witnessed.
Now that we have had our killing frost and hard freeze, it is time to enjoy the Indian summer weather that we have been promised. These bright blue skies make me feel everything is going to be OK. I have been out and about through southern Indiana and the scenery has been simply gorgeous. I think the rain we had ended our drought. At my rain gauge, we had 3 inches of rain and I think every drop soaked in. It did slow the farmers for a few days, but I think they are hard at harvesting now. From all reports, this has been a bumper year. I'm glad for all their work. The prices at the grocery store should go down, but there are so many people from the farm to the store getting in on the profit!
I don't think there are many Extension programs going on right now, but some clubs are beginning to meet. Just be careful and socially distance, sanitize, and wash your hands. The stores I have been into are doing a good job with the wipes being at the door to clean the carts, employees wearing masks, and suggesting that shoppers wear their masks, also. I feel sorry for the school kids that are not going to school right now. I do hope they are doing their part to learn virtually. I just don't see how it can be a good way to learn, but I'm a total computer illiterate.
How about some casserole recipes for something different.
SKILLET CORN AND CHICKEN
1 tablespoon butter
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
1 can corn soup
1/2 cup milk
2 cups broccoli florets
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/8 teaspoon pepper
In skillet, brown chicken in butter for 10 minutes or until brown. Remove; set aside. Spoon off fat. Combine remaining ingredients in skillet. Heat to boiling. Return chicken to skillet. Cover; cook over low heat or until chicken is no longer pink and broccoli is tender-crisp, stirring often. Garnish with fresh tomato slices and fresh thyme if desired. Serve with cooked rice.
HAM LOAF
1 pound ham, ground
1 pound hamburger
2 eggs
1 cup cracker crumbs
1 cup milk
Mix and shape into small loaves. Pour glaze over loaves. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 1 hour. Baste occasionally with glaze.
GLAZE: 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/4 cup vinegar, and 1/4 cup water.
MEXICAN PIZZA
1 tablespoon corn meal
1 1/2 cup biscuit mix
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons boiling water
1/2 pound ground beef
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese
1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes, drained and chopped
1 4-ounce can chopped green chilies, drained
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12-inch pizza pan. Sprinkle with corn meal. Stir baking mix and water until a dough forms. Turn onto surface dusted with flour, roll into a ball. Knead 10 times. Press dough evenly on bottom and sides of pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cook ground beef, onion, chili powder, garlic, and oregano in skillet, stirring occasionally until beef is browned. Drain. Stir in 3/4 cup cheese, tomatoes, and green chilies. Spoon into crust. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 8 to 10 more minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
CABBAGE CASSEROLE
1 medium sized head cabbage
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
Cook cabbage on top of stove until tender. Drain. Combine melted butter and flour. Add milk, stirring until thickened. Pour cabbage into 9 x 13-inch lightly greased baking dish. Pour sauce mixture over cabbage. Topping mix: 1 stick margarine, melted, and enough cracker crumbs to butter to coat. Put this on top of cabbage. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
