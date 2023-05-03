GREENSBURG - I can't believe that school is about over for another year. This past weekend our grandaughter came over to have her picture taken with us before she went to the prom. This made me think about all the recent articles in the paper about all the accomplishments of our local school students. Many of our students have won many academic awards as well as sports awards. We need to thank our school administrators as well as all the good teachers in our community. We also should give a high-five to our students who work hard every day.
The next time you see a teacher, a coach, and also the parents, thank them for the good job they are doing.
I am proud to live in a community with such good schools that are helping our students become the leaders of tomorrow, and I am proud of the community I live in.
If you are planning to attend the Madison District Retreat on May 23 and 24, registration is due by May 10. Information is available at the Extension Office. This retreat is open to anyone. You do not have to be an Extension Homemaker to attend. Also, books with classes for the fair are available at the office.
This seems to be the season for grilling (if it ever warms up). Here are few recipes you may want to try:
Grilled Chicken Ranch Burgers
3/4 c. ranch dressing
3/4 c. panko bread crumbs
3/4 c. Parmesan cheese
3 T. Worcestershire sauce
3 minced garlic cloves
3 tsp. pepper
4 lbs. ground chicken
3 T. olive oil
16 hamburger buns and toppings of your choice
In a large bowl, combine first six ingredients. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 16 1/2-inch patties. Brush both sides with oil. Refrigerate covered for 15 minutes to allow patties to firm up. Grill over medium heat five to six minutes on each side or until thermometer reads 165 degrees.
Spiced Grilled Corn
2 tsp. cumin
2 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. ginger
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
dash of pepper and ground cloves
2 T. oil
8 medium ears of corn, husked
In a small bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Brush oil over corn then sprinkle with spice mix. Place each on a piece of foil. Fold foil over corn, seal tightly, and grill covered corn over medium heat 10 to 12 minutes or until tender. Turn occasionally. Open corn packets carefully to allow steam to escape.
Sausage and Potato Packets
(Can be made on a grill or on a campfire.)
3 lbs. red potatoes cut into 1/2 inch wedges
2 12 oz. pkg. smoked sausages, cut in 1/2 inch slices
4 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 med. onion chopped
2 T. fresh parsley
salt, pepper, and garlic salt to taste
Prepare grill for medium heat. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with sausage and remaining ingredients. Divide mixture among 8 by 18 by 12 inch pieces of heavy, non stick foil. Place food on dull side of foil. Place packets on grill or campfire and cook 15 minutes on each side or until potatoes are tender. Makes eight servings. Other vegetables may also be added.
Campfire Dessert Cones
8 ice cream sugar cones
1/2 c. each of M&M's, mini marshmallows, peanuts and white baking chips
Prepare grill for medium heat. Combine the mixture and fill cones. Fully wrap each cone with foil, sealing tightly. Place on grill or campfire. Cook until heated through, 7 to 10 minutes. Open foil carefully.
