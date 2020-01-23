One night recently, in a moment of unusual calm, I sat down to read the 2019 Annual Report of the Indiana Department of Revenue.
It’s handsomely produced. Lots of pictures with employees saying “Cheese.” Far too short on meaningful data, as far as I’m concerned, but loaded with numbers only administrators could love.
However, I was able to figure out that Indiana personal income taxes (state and local) amounted to $8.9 billion and accounted for 42 percent of the state’s $21 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019 (July 2018 to June 2019). Add to that sum $8.1 billion in sales taxes collected and you have households paying 81 percent of the Revenue Department’s collections.
This, of course, doesn’t count gambling, motor fuel, and other taxes passed along to customers by the businesses building taxes into their prices. The direct tax on corporate income is a spectacular 4.7 percent of total tax collections.
Stimulated by all these jolly numbers, I licked my chops and dove into the exciting tales of sales taxes. Did you know, I didn’t, Indiana is tied for second place behind only California’s 7.25 percent state sales tax? That’s correct, we’re at seven percent, right in there with Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Tennessee.
But wait. That California 7.25 percent figure includes a one percent statewide tax collected by the state and distributed to local governments. Utah and Virginia also have these add-on state/local sales taxes. That makes Indiana’s seven percent the highest exclusively state sales tax in the nation.
Please note many states allow localities to add their own sales taxes. Illinois, that nexus of fiscal follies, has a maximum local sales tax of 4.75 percent and, therefore, a potential for a total sales tax of 11 percent.
Tennessee has an average local add-on sales tax of 2.469 percent, which puts its average sales tax up to nearly 9.5 percent, currently the highest in the nation.
Indiana does not have local add-on sales taxes, except where it deems Marion County as sufficiently mature to impose such taxes for sports facilities. And we do have accommodation and rental car taxes, but those are only to fleece visitors.
However, state sales taxes offer more fun than just their rates. What is and what is not taxed? Indiana exempts sales of gold and silver bullion from the sales tax. We also tax most candy, but not candy that has flour in it.
There’s a bill in the Indiana House to exempt feminine hygiene products from the sales tax. It’s a swell idea that has been rejected by legislators in the past.
But, what about male hygiene? Are males so blessed by Mother Nature that our hygiene should be neglected? It’s time for old men wearing diapers to rally at the Statehouse and demand a sales tax exemption for our Depends!
