RUSHVILLE - This week I think it would be interesting to look at entitlements offered by the federal government over the years.
What is an entitlement, anyway? Here’s what the Encyclopedia Britannica has to say about entitlements: “Generally, any government-provided or government-managed benefit or service to which some or all individuals are entitled by law. The term is also but less frequently applied to benefits provided by employers to employees unilaterally or as mandated by law or by contract (see fringe benefit). Among government-provided or government-managed entitlements in the United States, some have been means-tested (Medicaid, Aid to Families with Dependent Children [AFDC], and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, while others have been available to most or all people independent of means (Social Security and Medicare).
Social Security is a good example of an entitlement. Created by the administration of Franklin Roosevelt, it was intended to, in effect, force people to save for their retirements. The root problem was that during the Great Depression too many people were living paycheck to paycheck and not putting anything aside for their retirement years. Back in he 1930s very few companies offered any sort of optional retirement savings programs for workers who had served loyally for many years. So, the government stepped in and, by law, required that a percentage of everybody’s pay had to go to the federal government during an individual’s work life so they’d have money for their retirement years.
In other words, the government, through the Social Security Administration, made people save for their own retirements. The program wasn’t intended to last forever, but only until the nation had made it through the after-effects of the Great Depression. But no one today has to be told that we still have money taken from our paychecks that goes to the Social Security Administration. The problem, of course, is that when we reach retirement age, we’re not given back the money we’ve been paying into the program on a monthly basis for decades; instead, we’re paid a monthly amount from a common pool of money from a formula determined by the Social Security Administration based on what they think is fair, not what we necessarily put into the program over the years.
If you ever needed an example of Big Brother controlling a significant part of your life, Social Security would be it!
The problem with entitlements is that, over time, they continue to grow and grow! Quoting from a recent opinion piece by John F. Cogan in the January 4 edition of The Wall Street Journal, “The history of U.S. entitlements is a 230-year record of continuous expansion and liberalization. The first major entitlement, Revolutionary War disability benefits, was initially restricted to members of the Continental Army and Navy who were injured in battle and survivors of those killed in wartime. Eligibility was then expanded, first to state militia soldiers, then to veterans whose disabilities were unrelated to wartime service, and eventually to virtually all people who served during the war regardless of disability.”
That wasn’t the end of it, however. “Civil War disability pensions followed the same liberalization process, except on a far grander scale. Pensions were initially confined to U.S servicemen who suffered wartime injuries and survivors of those killed in battle. Eventually they were extended to virtually all union Civil War veterans regardless of disability. In the 1890s, nearly one million veterans and their survivors were receiving Civil War pensions. Pension expenditures accounted for 40% of federal spending and continued to rise until finally peaking in 1921. That wasn’t the end of it. Benefits were subsequently extended even to a handful of widows of Confederate soldiers.”
I would never suggest that those who have been injured in the service of their country shouldn’t receive a pension for their service. The point is merely to show how entitlements tend to grow over time! More recently, for example, “When Medicare hospital insurance was enacted, cost projections were made to 1990. The projected cost for that year was $9 billion. The actual cost was $67 billion.” The same can be said of programs like Medicaid, food stamps, and the Affordable Care Act. "How long, for example, will it be before Congress expands income thresholds for daycare subsidies? Not long if the ObamaCare expansions in the House version of Build Back Better are any indication. The original ObamaCare law provided subsidies to families with incomes up to $106,000 in 2021. The House bill proposes to increase those subsidies to families earning $200,000 or more.” The point, it seems to me, is that the creation of new entitlement programs, while perhaps well-intentioned, are still another step down the road toward further redistribution of the wealth. The wealth, by the way, means your money and mine taken by higher taxes.
That’s —30— for this week.
