RUSHVILLE – A few weeks ago, I read an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that I thought was excellent. I, obviously, agree with the content or I wouldn’t be sharing part of it with you. It’s central point fits a belief I have held for a long time and I suspect most of you do, too. Equal opportunity in most things is the bedrock of what has made this country great. Who can argue with that belief? What one can argue with is equality of outcome.
A sports analogy fits best, I think, when it comes to explaining the profound difference between the two. Take the 100-meter dash in track and field meets, for instance. Is there equal opportunity for all the runners before the starter’s gun sounds? Yes, we all know that. That’s equal opportunity. The point of competition has nothing to do with race, religion, personal or family income or lack thereof, nor does it have anything to do with educational opportunity. It does have everything to do with hard work, self-discipline, determination, natural ability and training, just to mention a few of the qualities that immediately come to mind.
Once the starter’s pistol is fired, all of the qualities just mentioned come into play. Not everyone is going to come across the finish line at the same precise instant. Someone is going to come in first. Someone is going to come in second place and so on down the field of runners. In other words, there is no equality of outcome, and the government should not intervene to make sure everyone gets a blue ribbon for simply being in the race. But that’s exactly what some people want – equality of outcome – except they want it in the race of life, a far greater race than 100 meters! But the concept is the same; equality of opportunity does not, nor should it, guarantee equality of outcome.
A famous economist, whose name I don’t recall at the moment, posited another example that illustrates the point in another way. He said, essentially, that if all the money people earned in one year, regardless of who earned how much, were distributed equally back to everyone from whom it was taken, it would, within a short period of time (I don’t recall exactly how long at the moment), be back in the hands of those from whom it was taken in the first place. Why is that? Because even an enforced outcome would not guarantee equality of use. Some would save their share, some would invest theirs, some would waste theirs, and some would give theirs away. In other words, the wealthy would be wealthy again – not by somehow taking the money distributed to others, but by managing their share more wisely. By the same token, some would squander their share and end up being just as poor at the end of this imaginary exercise as they were at the beginning.
Once again, why is that? Because people are different and should be allowed to be different. We all make choices in life; some are good, some are not. Even with equality of opportunity, no one can or should guarantee equality of outcome.
Anyway, here are a few of the thoughts from the opinion piece I mentioned at the beginning of this column, which was written by Vivek Ramaswamy. He is a co-founder of Strive Asset Management and author, most recently, of “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence” and “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.”
Regarding immigration, for example, he writes, “We must restore merit for who gets to come to America. My parents entered this country legally, worked hard and raised two kids who went on to create businesses that improved the lives of thousands of Americans. We need more immigrants like them, instead of those who break the law when they enter our country. That means securing the border unapologetically and eliminating lottery-based immigration in favor of meritocratic admission.” Simply put, immigrants should be admitted lawfully based on merit. Since more people want to get in than out of the United States, that seems to make sense.
He also writes, if he were president, “We must revive merit in who gets to govern in America. Democracy depends on a simple principle: The people we elect to run the government must be the people who actually run the government. The next time unelected bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci or Merrick Garland reach beyond their legal scope, I commit to doing what the president is constitutionally empowered to do: fire them.” Does that sound a little like doing away with equality of outcome to you?
What I’ve quoted is more about merit than it is about governmental attempts to enforce equality of outcome, but merit is something that should be earned instead of handed out like blue ribbons at the end of the 100-meter dash, too.
That’s —30— for this week.
