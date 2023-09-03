Scripture
I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness. – Jeremiah 31:3
Encouragement
Everlasting. That’s a powerful word. Unending, without limit, perpetual, undying, ceaseless, and indestructible. These are just a few examples from its definition. When we think of the enormity of its meaning, it’s almost impossible to comprehend that it’s the word God uses to describe the magnitude of His love for us. Everlasting! We can’t help but question, “Why? What have we done to deserve such an immense and overwhelming display of divine affection?” The answer is nothing. We don’t need to earn God’s love because it was already present before the foundations of the world were built. He loved us before we even knew Him.
So much in this life is temporal and fleeting. Broken relationships, unfulfilled dreams and other disappointments often surround us. But our Heavenly Father is different. No matter what we face, His love for us is eternal and unchanging. His kindness is unfailing. Unconditional, everlasting love. What an immense thought!
We are so consumed with our worries and concerns that we forget to pause and reflect on how much God loves us, just as He has since the beginning of time. Take a few moments to reflect on this incredible verse and let it sink deep into your heart today. Know that no matter what comes your way, God’s love will always be present and never leave you. His unfailing kindness surrounds you like a shield, protecting and comforting you in times of struggle. He is with you through the good times and bad, never leaving your side. May you feel the fullness of His incredible love for you today!
Prayer
Heavenly Father, I thank you for your never-ending love that fills me with peace. I’d appreciate it if you could help me to remember the magnitude of your love for me when times are difficult and worries threaten to consume me. May I know that no matter what comes my way, Your love will never leave me? Thank you, Lord. Amen.
Commented
