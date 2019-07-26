If you’re not focusing on the people God put into your life, you are missing a tremendous blessing He’s given you.
I think back and regret the attitude I used to have. I simply went through the motions saying hello and trying to leave because I had created a life that was overbooked in every direction. I should have stopped, listened to them, and learned from what they had to say.
My life is different now than back then. Every person I encounter I see as my brother or sister. I can’t even go to the grocery store without stopping and talking for an hour to folks I know!
We were all created by the King of Kings. We have the DNA of royalty running through our veins and I truly believe that we were all created equal by our Heavenly Father.
I meet many people every day, and sometimes it’s instantly obvious that God placed them there, but sometimes, it may be months later before I realize why.
Our lives are like a hand-stitched quilt much like the ones that my grandmother used to make. Every tiny piece that she attached to her quilt bonded to create a beautiful work of art. At the end of our lives, we want our quilt to be as complete as possible, with no holes because of our lack of attention.
God speaks to us every day in so many ways. Always listen, as God is right in front of us. He is the door greeter at Wal-Mart. He is the President of a Fortune 500 Company, but He is also the homeless woman with two kids living under the bridge.
Make sure you listen to Him. Sometimes we focus on ourselves so much that we fail to hear the words we need to hear.
