RUSHVILLE - The first week of a new year is upon us! We’re already into the 22nd year of a new century, which is almost impossible to believe. This week, as in the first weeks of years gone by, I’m going to reflect on where we’ve been and where we seem to be going.
Let’s start with race relations. One of the most peculiar changes has been from massive efforts - not just by government, but by nearly every private agency of goodwill - to promote inclusion in most facets of American life. Personally, I thought we were making great strides toward equality among all the people of every ethnicity one would care to name. The struggle for equality has been going on in this country for a very long time. It started with end of the Civil War in 1865 and has been slowly moving forward ever since. Equality of opportunity didn’t just start last year, in other words.
One of the best descriptions of how racial equality should work was in the movie “Gettysburg,” which was made a few years ago. An Irish sergeant, Buster Kilrain, is having a conversation with Col. Joshua Chamberlain, commander of the 20th Maine. Sgt. Kilrain says to Col. Chamberlain, more or less, “Any man who judges people by the group is a pee-wit. You have to take people one at a time.” There is a great deal of wisdom in those two sentences and I think it’s true about people regardless of their ethnicity or where they come from.
There was a time prior to the Civil War when there was great influx of people from Ireland because of a great potato famine. There was a great deal of prejudice against these new immigrants because they were seen as being different. Over time, however, once people quit judging those new Irish immigrants by the group and started to get to know them one at a time, they gradually discovered that people from Ireland weren’t much different than any of those who had come to these shores before them. That’s precisely how this country was built.
Within the last year, however, groups have emerged trying to separate people of color from their white neighbors. That’s exactly the view of those in the 1860s, and before, who wanted to judge the group instead of getting to know people one at a time. In my view, that’s the totally wrong thing to do. This racial stereotyping will pass, I hope, and people will once again be judged, as Dr. Martin Luther King once said, “by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin.”
Now, let’s take a look at what 2022 is likely to bring. In the political sphere I think we’ll see of major swing of the pendulum back to the center-right in the mid-term elections next November. We’ve shifted so far to the left of the political spectrum that I expect to see a conservative backlash unlike anything seen in a long time.
Although it’s just my opinion, I think most Americas are centrists in their political views. The last thing, I believe, most Americans don’t want is more control of their lives by the federal government. Rather than taking from those who are successful and redistributing their wealth through taxation to those who struggle to get ahead, I think we’ll see a return to equality of opportunity rather than equality of outcome. All that’s been doing is making more and more people dependent on government and the creation of a welfare state – and that is not how this country was built! It was built on individual initiative, hard work, and self-reliance. What we will need in 2022 is a return to equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.
On a happier note, I think 2022 will see communities like Rushville, Greensburg and Batesville benefit from the outmigration of people from Indianapolis and Cincinnati who are tired of urban living, congestion, crime, and poor schools. That’s not to suggest that the outmigration will be huge, but rather a gradual increase in the populations of communities like ours. You’d know that’s likely to happen if you’ve driven on I-465 around the end of the work day. The traffic is terrible and it seems, at least to me, that people are leaving the city rather than staying in it. It seems clear to me that the suburbs are just about as crowded as they’ve ever been. The new housing developments are being built at a rapid pace and single-family unit homes are being throw up, poorly built, overpriced, and about 10 feet apart. Housing developments are nothing more than apartment buildings being built horizontally rather than vertically. Some people like that kind of living, but enough don’t, in my opinion, that we’ll see an increase in population in 2022 if we’re ready for it.
That means that city and county governments will have to invest in themselves if they want to tale advantage of the outmigration that, I believe, is coming. One final point to those few who want their communities to stay the same: nothing stays the same, communities either make progress or they don’t, and if they don’t, they slide backward and, eventually, dry up and blow away.
That’s —30— for this week.
