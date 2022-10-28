Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
Life should be an adventure, and it’s so important that we prioritize authentic happiness over the material things in life. Adventure broadens your horizons, exposes you to new people and different cultures, and allows you to disconnect from the stress and responsibility of life. So, is that what your life looks like? You can do all of those things without traveling far and wide. There is an adventure on your front door if that’s all you can afford or all you have time for. It’s a major part of the happiness experience.
1. Happiness is subjective, though, and it looks different for everyone. “Indeed, man wishes to be happy even when he so lives as to make happiness impossible.” — St. Augustine
Don’t try to adopt too many at once; you may be overwhelmed by all the change. You’ll not hit up the day-old section at the bakery if you can afford to buy nice bread. Yet, many people continue to follow that mindset. That’s what is happening with your mindset and mental health.
When you constantly digest toxic feelings, reactions, and words, you are impacting your emotional health. The good news is that you can use the habits to improve your daily routine and nix that toxicity. You may want to consider practicing prayer, as well as meditation. Prayer and Godly meditation will help you become aware of what you want to change in your life and, more importantly, why.
While some people pursue self-help and therapy to improve their happiness, you must realize that you can promote happiness by implementing new habits. Therapy is great, and it’s something that can help you in several areas of your life. You don’t have to go to therapy or read a self-help book to find happiness.
The upside here is that happiness is achievable and obtainable for everyone. It doesn’t matter how many broken relationships you have had, the number of adverse childhood experiences you survived, or how pessimistic you feel as a person. You deserve happiness, and you are capable of it.
“If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes.“ — Andrew Carnegie
Are you ready to discover happiness and all that it offers? Start today, right now. Don’t take the mindset that you will start tomorrow because tomorrow may never come.
Psalm 34:1
The Happiness of Those Who Trust in God. A Psalm of David when he pretended madness before Abimelech, who drove him away, and he departed.
“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.