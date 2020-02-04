I usually begin my column with the weather, but if I do that this time, it will be all out of date before you are reading it. I can hardly believe the warm days we've been having, but it is sure to be on the way out beginning tomorrow. I saw a dandelion in bloom when I went to the mailbox today. We saw magnolia trees looking like they were ready to burst into bloom over the weekend. The groundhog predicted an early spring, but I don't think we need it this early. Let’s have winter while it is a winter month.
Extension Homemaker activity is beginning to pick up and here are a few of the things you need to get on your calendar. First of all, our Madison District spring meeting will be March 10 in Rising Sun. If you plan to go, the reservations are $14 and need to be sent to Paulette Duerstock so she can send one check from the county. This is always a good time to see all the members from our district and to hear from our state officers about what is going on in the state.
Our local International Night will be March 17 at the First Baptist Church with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the meal at 6 p.m. We will be going to Israel with Tammie Mulroney and Sue Menefee. I'm sure they will have an interesting story to tell about that country. The Cultural Arts contest will also be that night. The categories are the usual -- quilts, needlework, art work and the special one is aprons. The apron needs to be made by the exhibitor using any medium. One winner from each category will be sent to the Home and Family Conference in June. More details of this evening will be given nearer the time.
Speaking of Home and Family it will be June 1 - 3 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Plainfield Indianapolis Airport. This is another new location so we will have to learn our way around again this year. More details about this will be given later. I just wanted you to put it on your calendar if you are planning to go. I would like to have more from this county go to this.
The last thing I have to remind you of is our Decatur County Fair coming up July 9. The Open Class exhibits have a lot of changes in them so you might want to get a copy of the classes and rules. Remember, you don't have to be an Extension Homemaker to enter in these exhibits.
Now on to some recipes. One of the newer vegetables, oh it isn't so new, but there are a lot of new recipes for them, is Brussels Sprouts. Here is a recipe for them, plus some other vegetable recipes.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS IN LEMON SAUCE
2 10-ounce packages frozen Brussels sprouts
1/4 cup butter or margarine
2/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Cook Brussels sprouts without salt; drain. Place in a shallow 2-quart baking dish. Keep warm. Melt butter in saucepan; add mayonnaise, lemon juice and celery salt. Beat with wire whisk until smooth. Cook over medium heat until hot, stirring constantly. Do not boil. Pour sauce over sprouts; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and almonds. This sauce is also good on other vegetables.
CARROTS AU GRATIN
3 cups cooked carrots, drained
1 10-ounce can cream of celery soup
1 cup shredded process cheese
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1 tablespoon melted butter
Do not salt carrots. Mix carrots, soup and cheese. Place in 1-quart casserole. Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top of mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 - 25 minutes, or until heated through and browned. Yield: 6 servings
BARBECUED GREEN BEANS
3 28-ounce cans drained green beans
4 strips bacon, fried
1 onion, chopped and sauteed in bacon grease
1 cup ketchup
1 cup brown sugar
1 can water chestnuts
Canned onion rings
Heat ketchup and brown sugar until blended. Mix with green beans, bacon, and onion. Add water chestnuts. . Top with onion rings. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbling
BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
1 cup water
1 16-ounce package frozen broccoli or you may use fresh
1 cup minute rice
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup diced onions
1 stick butter
1 can cream of broccoli soup
12 ounces shredded cheese
Pour water over broccoli. Heat until broccoli is thawed. Stir in rice, celery, onions, butter, and soup. Stir over low heat until butter has melted and ingredients are thoroughly blended. Stir in cheese until melted. Put into a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish and bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour. Yield: 10 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.