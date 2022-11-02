GREENSBURG - Fall is here and the harvest is coming to an end. Time to enjoy the beautiful sky as the sun rises in the mornings and enjoy all the fall decorations.
I guess we are ready for fall; we have gotten our flu and Covid shots and have voted. Just a reminder to be sure to vote next week. and then don't forget to set your clocks back. I guess we can sleep longer before the sun comes up.
A reminder of the Extension Homemakers Council meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Extension office. Everyone is welcome. The agenda consists of Achievement Night, Open Class for next year's fair, Madison District Retreat, scatter kindness pocket hearts and next year's International Night. Please try to attend and let your opinion be known.
I saw fresh cranberries in the store this week. I usually buy several packages and put some in the freezer. Cranberries are one of the fruits that are native to North America. They are 90 percent water and are usually only available fresh from October through December. One cup has 50 calories. I know it is not quite holiday time, but I am going to give you a few cranberry recipes.
Cranberry Meat Loaves
1 lb. ground beef
1 c. cooked rice
1/2 c. tomato juice
1/4 c. minced onion
1 egg
1 t.salt
16 oz. can whole cranberry sauce
1/3 c. brown sugar
1 T. lemon juice
Mix beef, rice, tomato juice, onion, egg and salt, shape into five mini loaves and place in a 9 by 13 pan. Mix together cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice and spoon over top of each loaf. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Makes five servings.
Cranberry Salad
1/2 lb. fresh cranberries
1 pt. water
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. baking soda
1 c. sugar
1 small pkg. strawberry Jello
15 marshmallows, diced
1 c. diced apples
1 c. chopped celery
1/2 c. chopped walnuts
Cook cranberries in water with salt; bring to a boil, add soda and cook 10 minutes. Add sugar and Jello; stir until dissolved. While mixture is hot, add marshmallows. Allow to cool; when it starts to set add apples, celery and nuts. Pour into a large pan or mold. Cut into serving pieces to serve.
Cranberry Romaine Salad
8 c. torn romaine lettuce
1 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
1 c. pecan halves, toasted
1 c. dried cranberries
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
Dressing
1/3 c. olive oil
3 T. sugar
2 T. raspberry vinegar
1 T. sour cream
1 1/2 tsp. dijon mustard
In a large bowl, combine first five ingredients. In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients and pour over salad just before serving.
Cranberry Apple Crisp
Filling
5 med. apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1 16 oz. can whole cranberry sauce
1/4 c. sugar
2 T. flour
Topping
1/4 c. nuts, chopped
1 c. rolled oats
1/3 c flour
1 t. cinnamon
1/4 c. melted margarine
1/3 c brown sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut apples crisscross in half and place in an 9 by 13 baking dish. Combine topping ingredients, add melted margarine and mix well. Sprinkle topping over fruit. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until fruit is done. Serve warm. This is very good with ice cream. Makes 12 servings.
