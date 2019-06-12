The Extension Homemakers have several events coming up.
June 21 - Sewing Day for Operation Christmas Child in the Extension office from 9 to 4.
We need help with entering and setting up exhibits for the fair. If you can help, please call the Extension office and volunteer. There are several opening for times to help.
We are also continuing to collect pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House.
With the fair coming up, all the proceeds from the food auction and the cupcake contest will be donated to the Decatur County band for new uniforms. They do a super job and this is a very worthwhile project. I am sure they will accept any donation.
It seems the weather has cleared up some and the farmers are continuing to get their crops in, so if you are traveling the county roads please give them plenty of room for their equipment.
I went to the Farmers Market on Friday and got some fresh strawberries. There is nothing better than the fresh strawberries and shortcake. It is always good to support the market; they have a good selection of fresh produce.
Here a few recipes you may want to try.
Hamburger Shepard’s Pie
1/2 lb. of lean ground beef
2 T. chopped onion
1 c. frozen green beans, thawed
2/3 c. condensed tomato soup - undiluted
1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 c. mashed potatoes (made with milk)
In a skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add beans, soup and seasonings. Transfer to a 7-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray. Spread the mashed potatoes over the top; sprinkle with paprika. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 min or until heated through. Makes 2 servings
Pepperoni Pasta Salad
2 c. uncooked tricolor spiral pasta
1 c. cubed cheddar cheese
1 c. coarsely chopped cucumber
1 small tomato, chopped
2 green onions, chopped
28 slices pepperoni
1/2 c. zesty Italian salad dressing
Cook pasta, drain and rinse in cold water. In a large bowl, combine pasta, cheese, cucumber, tomato, onions and pepperoni. Add salad dressing and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Garlic Poppy Seed Spirals
3 T. melted butter
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried minced onion
1/2 tsp. poppy seeds
1 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls
Combine butter, garlic powder, onion and poppy seeds. Set aside. Remove crescent rolls from tube. Do not unroll. Cut the dough into 10 slices; dip one side in the butter mixture. Place the buttered side in a ungreased round 9-inch baking pan. Brush with remaining butter mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Cherry Chocolate Chip Muffins
1 c. flour
1/3 c. sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 egg
1/3 c. milk
1/4 c. oil
1 tsp. almond extract
1/2 c. halved maraschino cherries
1/2 c. chocolate chips
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk together egg, milk, oil and extract. Stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in cherries and chips. Fill six paper lined muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan. Serve warm. Makes 6 muffins
Strawberry Trifle
1 c. cold milk
1 c. sour cream
1 small pkg. instant vanilla pudding
1 tsp. grated orange peel
2 c. heavy whipping cream, whipped
8 cups of cubed angel food cake
4 c. sliced fresh strawberries
In a large bowl, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix, orange peel on low until thickened. Fold in whipped cream. Place half of the cake cubes in a 3-qt. glass bowl. Arrange 1/3 of the strawberries, around the sides of the bowl and over the cake. Top with half of the pudding mix. repeat layers twice. top with remaining berries. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
A RECIPE FOR THE DAY
Take a little dash of water cold
and add a little leven of prayer
and a little bit of morning gold
dissolved in the morning air
Add to your meal some merriment
and a thought of kith and kin;
and then, as your prime ingredient
and plenty of work thrown in
But spice it all with the essence of love,
and a little whiff of play,
let the good wise Book and a glance above
Complete the well made day.
Decatur County resident Eileen Fisse may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
