I guess after getting 4 inches of rain recently, I do not need to water my flowers for awhile. But it is getting time for mums; they are my favorite fall flower.
I see people starting to decorate for fall and Halloween. The stores or full of decorations. When I think of fall coming, I think of fall high school sports and the football season. It is great to be able to go and support our school sports. We, as a community, need to support all our school activities, after all these students are our leaders of the future..
We have a few Extension Homemaker’s events coming up. Sewing day is September 9 at the Extension office starting at 9 a.m. If you can help it will be greatly appreciated, even if for only an hour or so. Our Madison District Retreat is September 22 at St. Mary’s, and our Fall Achievement Night is October 20 at the Senior Center.
Now for some recipes. Recently our granddaughter brought us a couple of cupcakes she had made and they were great, so I will share the recipes.
Pina Colada Cupcakes
1 box of yellow or pineapple cake mix (she used pineapple)
1/2 c. oil
3 large eggs
8 oz. can crushed pineapple – drained
1 c. pineapple juice
Frosting
3/4 c. unsalted butter – softened
1/4 c. cream of coconut (Not coconut milk. This is found in the alcoholic beverage section.)
1 tsp. coconut extract
1/2 tsp. vanilla
About 4 cups of confectioners sugar
Toasted coconut
In a bowl, combine cake mix, oil, pineapple juice, eggs and crushed pineapple. With a mixer, mix and combine for about 2 minutes on medium until smooth. Bake at 350 for about 15 to 18 minutes. Makes 18 cupcakes.
Frosting: In the bowl of the stand mixer, cream together the butter, cream of coconut, and extracts until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time and beat until light and fluffy.
Spread on cooled cupcakes and decorate with toasted coconut.
I made this same cake for my granddaughter’s birthday last week. I made it in a 9 by 13 pan and baked it at 350 for 25 minutes. Everyone really liked it.
Easy Ice Cream
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
In a blender or stand mixer, whip the cream to soft peak stage, scrape sides and continue until stiff peaks form. Gradually add sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and salt. Pour into loaf pan or 8 or 9 -inch cake pan. Freeze for 6 hours. You can add fresh fruit, chocolate chips or other variations. I added 1 c. chopped Heath bars. I let the mixture freeze for 2 to 3 hours. Took it out and mixed with ice cream and put back to continue to freeze. Easy and very good.
Apple Crisp
6 to 8 apples, sliced
3/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. flour
6 T. butter
Peel and slice apples into a buttered 9-inch baking dish. Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon and blend in butter until crumbly. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
Extension Homemakers Mission Statement
The mission is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development, and volunteer community service.
