GREENSBURG – I believe the drought has been lifted. These showers we’ve been having sure make the weeds and grass grow. I think the crops are coming along great. It is a joy to drive through the countryside and see them looking so good. The garden continues to produce, and the rabbits are still getting their share.
At our Homemakers Council meeting earlier this week we were reminded of several upcoming activities: Fall District Day, Madison District Retreat, and Achievement Night.
We were also told about another special project that our State President would like to see us do. Her theme for the year is Scatter Kindness and she gave us an idea to spread kindness through our county. Club presidents were given instructions and a pattern to make pocket hearts. They are little hearts with an accompanying tag to place all over the county wherever people get together or shop. I made one as a prototype and it turned out real well. I have scads of felt left over from past projects so I made mine out of that. I cut it out with pinking shears and stitched two layers together. You can also make them out of cotton, but you would have to turn them and put a little stuffing in them to give them more dimension. It will be interesting to see where everyone wants to put a few. Let’s scatter kindness wherever we go. We can also get a little advertisement of Extension Homemakers as there is a label to print out and put one on each little heart. It gives information about where you can go to get in contact with the Extension service.
I have made zucchini everything so here are a few more recipes; you can use whatever you have in your garden.
CHEESY ZUCCHINI QUICHE
1 pre-made pie crust
4 large eggs
2 cups heavy cream
1 pound zucchini, sliced thin with peel left on
1 1/4 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded, divided (any cheese will do)
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare your pie crust according to recipe directions or line a pie dish with store-bought pie crust. In a large skillet, add olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add sliced zucchini and cook for 4 to 6 minutes or until softened. Remove from heat and let cool while preparing the rest of the filling. In a large bowl wick together the eggs, cream, seasoning, salt and pepper. To assemble the pie, add 1 cup shredded cheese to the bottom of crust. Layer the zucchini on top of the cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese and top with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake for 45 minutes or until the center is set. If the crust edges start to get too brown, cover them with foil or use a pie crust shield.
ZUCCHINI CARROT MUFFINS
1 box carrot cake mix
1 egg
1/2 cup applesauce
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cup shredded zucchini
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup nuts
Empty cake mix in large mixing bowl. Add egg, applesauce, oil, and zucchini. Then add raisins and nuts. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
ZUCCHINI BARS
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons soda
3/4 cup oatmeal
1 cup salad oil
3 eggs
2 cups grated zucchini
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, flour, salt, baking powder soda and oats. Add oil, eggs, zucchini, and vanilla. Mix until well blended. Fold in walnuts. Spread batter in a well greased and floured 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan. Bake 20 or so minutes or until golden brown. Let cool in pan. In a medium bowl cream 1 stick softened butter and a 3-ounce package softened cream cheese. Add vanilla and 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar. Beat until spreading consistency. Spread over cooled cake and cut into bars to serve.
CABBAGE, CUCUMBER AND PEA SALAD
1 medium green cabbage, finely shredded
1 cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cups sweet peas, thawed if frozen
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons vinegar
3 tablespoons fresh dill (or 1 teaspoon dried)
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Place shredded cabbage in bowl with dressing. Add cucumber, peas, onion, and dill and toss to combine. Enjoy!
