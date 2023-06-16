RUSHVILLE – We hope everyone has their Open Class fair booklet and are getting ready to exhibit something in the Open Class this year. I have always exhibited in the Open Class. I guess it was a continuation of my 4-H days. I just like exhibiting something I have made or baked. Whether I win or not is not the issue. It is just one of those fair-time projects of mine and our whole family. We now have one grandchild and several great-grandchildren in 4-H. I hope they all continue because I think it is a great opportunity and a great experience for them.
There is still a need for helpers with the Open Class exhibits, helping to enter or watch the building after the fair has started. Just call the Extension office if you can help.
Also, I wanted to let you know that Alice is still recovering from her fall and is doing well. Just keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.
I was going to tell you that June is Men’s Health Month and give you some pointers, but the article put out by Purdue was in Saturday’s paper so please read it. It has some very good points and suggestions in it.
I enjoy taking antiques to the fair, so I was looking for an old cookbook that I had not taken before. I found a Farm Journal one from the ‘50s I had ordered from the Farm Journal magazine. It had some recipes in it that I still use as well as other recipes and clippings in the book, and I found some I thought you may want to try.
Breaded Ranch Chicken
3/4 c. crushed cornflakes
3/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
8 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
1/2 c. melted butter
In a bowl, combine the cornflakes, Parmesan cheese and salad dressing mix. Dip the chicken in butter, then roll in cornflake mixture to coat. Place in a greased 13 by 9 inch baking dish. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until chicken juices run clear. Makes 8 servings.
Baked Pork Chop Casserole
6 pork chops
salt and pepper
2 onions, sliced thinly
3 peeled uncooked sweet potatoes, sliced
1 6 oz. can orange juice concentrate
1/2 c. brown sugar
4 whole cloves
season chops with salt and pepper and brown in skillet. Place in a baking dish and place sweet potatoes around chops. Cover with onion slices, orange juice, brown sugar and cloves. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 15 minutes or until done. Makes 6 servings.
Cauliflower Overnight Salad
1 head of lettuce cut up
1 med. onion sliced thinly
1 lb. bacon, fried crisp
1 head of cauliflower cut into small pieces
2 c. mayonnaise
1/3 c. Parmesan cheese
Layer and let stand overnight. Mix well just before serving.
Fresh Peach Cake
1 pkg. white cake mix
1 3oz. pkg. peach gelatin
3 T. flour
1/2 c. melted butter
1/2 c. water
4 eggs
2 t. lemon juice
1 c. finely chopped fresh peaches (well drained)
Combine all ingredients except peaches and lemon juice. Mix at medium speed for 3 minutes. Mix in peaches and lemon juice at low speed. Put into 3 greased and floured 9 inch cake pans. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Remove from pans and cool.
Frosting
1 lb. powdered sugar
12 c. butter
1/2 c. chopped fresh peaches
1/2 tsp. each lemon and almond extracts
