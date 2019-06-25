DECATUR COUNTY – Fair time is getting close, so we hope you are getting your exhibits ready.
Be sure to pick up a booklet at the Extension office for all the details regarding the open class exhibits and remember that open class is open to everyone in Decatur County.
Here a few of the classes I have not mentioned in the past.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Remember photo must be 5 by 7 and no larger than 8 by 10 with the mat and have been taken by the exhibitor in the past 12 months.
Class 1 - scenery - black and white Class 2 - scenery - color Class 3 - people - black and white Class 4 - people - color Class 5 - animals - black and white Class 6 - animals - color Class 7 - other - black and white Class 8 - other - color Class 9 - specialty category - selfie - black and white Class 10 - specialty category - selfie - color Class 11 - digital Class 12 - Group of photos (3 to 5 displayed appropriately; arrangement may be larger than the specified 8 by 10 for this class only. Class 13- professional - photos taken by professional photographers
CUT FLOWERS
Class 1 - arrangement of A. Zinnias B. garden flowers (3 different varieties) C. roses D. gladioli E. Marigolds F. predominately white (no queen's ann lace) F. Tea Cup arrangement H. other flowers
Class 2 Horticulture specimen A. rose B. Gladioli C. Day Lily D. other lilies E. other flowers
PLANTS
Class 1 - blooming plants Class 2 -foliage plants Class 3 Succulents Class 4 - fairy gardens -children 12 and under Class 5 - fairy gardens - teens ages 13 -17 Class 6 fairy gardens - adults Class 7 -other including herb plants etc.
GARDEN
Class 1 green beans, 12 on plate Class 2 - potatoes - 5 on plate Class 3 - onions on plate Class 4 - tomatoes - red or green - 5 on plate Class 5 squash - 1 on plate Class 6 - head of cabbage Class 7 - cucumbers- 3 on plate Class 8 peppers- any kind- 3 on plate Class 9 -heaviest zucchini Class 10 herbs A. dried B. in a vase.
Nutty Chicken Fingers
1/2 c. finely chopped pecans
1/3 c. crushed corn flake crumbs
1 T. dried parsley flakes
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. salt
2 T. milk
3/4 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-in. strips
In a shallow bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Place milk in another shallow bowl. Dip chicken in milk, then roll in pecan mixture Place chicken in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees 12 to 15 minutes. Makes two servings.
Red Potatoes with Beans
1 1/3 lb. fresh green beans
1/3 c. water
6 small red potatoes, cut into wedges
1/2 c. chopped red onion
1/2 c. Italian salad dressing
Place the beans and water in a microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on high until tender (6 to 8 minutes). Meanwhile, place the potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with water, bring to a boil, reduce heat; cover and cook 10 to15 minutes or until tender. Drain beans and potatoes; place in a bowl. Add onion and dressing, toss to coat. Makes six servings.
It is getting time for fresh peaches, you may want to try this.
Peach Fluff
1 6oz. carton of peach yogurt
1 pkg. peach gelatin
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping
1 (10.5 oz. pkg. miniature marshmallows)
3 c. cubed fresh peaches
Add yogurt to gelatin; stir 2 minutes or completely dissolved. Gently stir in whipped topping, then marshmallows and peaches. Refrigerate until firm, at least four hours. Serves 10.
Coconut-Lime Frozen Pops
1 14 oz. can coconut milk
3/4 c. milk
1/2 c. sweetened condensed milk
2 T. frozen limeade concentrate, melted
1 T. lime zest
1.4 tsp. salt
Combine all ingredients. Pour evenly into 8-count frozen pop mold. Insert wooden stick in each and freeze until solid, about eight hours.
----
Decatur County resident Eileen Fisse may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
