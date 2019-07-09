DECATUR COUNTY – It's fair time in Decatur County again.
The fair brings back memories since my 4-H days here in Decatur County. I have friends that I grew up through the 4-H program and are still friends.
One of my first few years in 4-H during the early 1950s, there was just the cattle barn at the fairgrounds and everything else was in tents. That was interesting. The next year the community building was built and we thought that was great. The 4-H program and the fairgrounds have come a long way since that time and it will continue to do that with everyone working together for the good of our Decatur County youth. Let's remember we are doing this for our young people.
When I started 4-H most of girls took foods and clothing, I guess that is how I came to enjoy sewing and baking. I learned to make yeast rolls in 4-H and still enjoy working with yeast dough as well as sewing, although now I mostly do crafts and quilting. I really can't imagine a fair without bringing some exhibits for the open class. Hope to see everyone at the fair!
We got some fresh peaches last week from the N.P. Fire Department. They were great (as usual), so I have been busy freezing and canning them. There is nothing better than a fresh peach!
Here a few recipes you may want to try:
Glazed Peach Pie
1 qt. fresh peaches, sliced
1 c. sugar
2 T. cornstarch
1 c. water
3 T. peach gelatin
1 t. yellow food coloring, optional
1 baked 9-inch pastry shell
Combine sugar, cornstarch and water, Cook 5 minutes or until thick and clear. Add gelatin and coloring. Put sliced peaches in baked pastry shell and pour the glaze over the fruit while hot. Chill and serve with whipped cream.
I found this grape pie recipe in a magazine and tried it. You may want to try it. It was very good.
Ruby Grape Pie
4 c. halved seedless red grapes (about 2 lbs.)
2/3 c. sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
3 T. cornstarch
2 T. lemon juice
1 T. lemon zest
Pastry for a double-crust pie
2 T. butter
Combine grapes, sugar, and cinnamon; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes. Combine cornstarch, lemon juice and zest; stir into grape mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Pour grape mixture into crust and dot with butter. Place remaining crust over filling. Cut slits in top. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 and bake an additional 30 to 35 minutes.
Apple season will be here soon and you may want to try this easy apple cake.
Apple Butterscotch Cake
1 1/4 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. oil
2 eggs beaten
2 c. chopped, peeled tart apples
1/2 c. chopped pecans
1/2 c. butterscotch chips,divided
Combine flour, baking powder, soda, salt and cinnamon. Combine sugar, oil, eggs. Stir into dry mixture just until combined. Stir in apples, nuts and half of the chips. Pour into a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining chips. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Decatur County resident Eileen Fisse may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
