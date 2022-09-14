GREENSBURG - All of a sudden it seems like we have gone into a new season. The cooler weather is welcomed by me, but I want it to come gradually, not all of a sudden.
Our Madison District retreat is next Thursday. It will be good to see friends from all over the district. They have become like family. And this is a big reunion.
Also, the Greensburg Fall Festival is this coming weekend. I hope there is good weather for it, at least for the parade. Sounds like there will be something for everyone.
MAKE AHEAD EGG MUFFINS
1 pound ground sausage
12 large eggs
1/2 red pepper, diced
3 tablespoons onion minced
1 cup cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown sausage over medium high until no pink remains. Spray a muffin tin with non-stick spray. Divide the red pepper, onion, cooked sausage and cheeses over 12 wells. In a large bowl, combine eggs, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour egg mixture over the sausage in each well. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until set. Remove from cups and serve warm or let cool completely and refrigerate or freeze.
HAWAIIAN MAC SALAD
Dressing: 2 cups half & half
2 cups mayonnaise
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Salad: 1 pound dry elbow macaroni
1/4 cup vinegar
2 carrots,finely grated
1/4 cup celery, finely chopped
First make the dressing. In a medium bowl, whisk together the half and half, mayo, onion, sugar, salt and pepper. Chill until ready to use. In a large pot of salted water, cook the macaroni. Add 5 minutes to time on the package, overcooking the pasta helps it absorb the dressing. Drain and add back to the pot. Add vinegar and stir until absorbed. Cover pot and let cool to room temperature, at least 20 minutes. Once pasta has rested, add half the dressing and stir to combine. Cover again and let cool 20 minutes more. Add remaining dressing, along with carrots and celery. Adjust seasonings as needed and chill until ready to use, at least 2 hours. Enjoy!
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN DUMP CAKE
2 20-ounce cans crushed pineapple, drained
1 10-ounce jar maraschino cherries, drained
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 box yellow cake mix
3/4 cup butter, sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray. Pour drained pineapple and cherries into the pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over pineapple. Cover cake mix with butter pieces. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
LEMON PUDDING CAKE
4 eggs, separated
1/3 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups milk
Beat together egg yolks, lemon juice, lemon rind, and butter or margarine until thick and lemon colored. Combine flour, sugar,and salt; add alternately with milk to the yolk mixture, beating well after each addition. Beat egg whites until stiff. Blend egg white into batter on low speed of mixer. Pour into 8-inch square baking dish. Place a pan of hot water into the oven and set the baking dish into the pan. Bake at 350 degrees
