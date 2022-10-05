GREENSBURG - What beautiful fall weather we are having! It is great for the farmers who are starting their fall harvest. We wish them a plentiful and safe harvest. When out on the roads, be careful when you meet large farm equipment. Just slow down and move over.
The leaves are beginning to turn, it is a great time for a drive in the country. We have many interesting places here locally for trips to pumpkin patches, orchards and other fall events. We also need to be thankful of our good weather and say an extra prayer for those suffering from various weather-related disasters.
The Extension Homemakers have various lessons available throughout the year. If you are not an Extension Homemaker and are interested, they are available at the Extension Office. Some of interest may be Healthy Eating When Eating Out, Mixes in a Jar, lesson on Fall Prevention, Planning for Unexpected Life Events, Reduce Spending for Special Occasions and Holidays, and Eating Gluten free. These are just a few, many more are available. If interested, just check at the Extension Office.
Well, how about some recipes for pumpkin and squash! It is that time of the year.
Ginger Butternut Squash
1 medium butternut squash (about 4 lbs., peeled and cubed)
1/2 c. butter, cubed
2 T. maple syrup
1/4 c. finely chopped crystalized ginger
1 1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
In a large saucepan, bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Add squash; cover and cook until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain. Mash squash with remaining ingredients. Nice to serve as a side dish for the holidays!
Spiced Squash Rings
2 med. acorn squash
2 eggs
1/4 c. milk
1/2 c. cornmeal
1/4 c brown sugar
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/3 c. melted butter
Wash squash, cut into 1 1/2 inch rings; remove and discard seeds. In a dish, beat eggs and milk. In another dish combine the cornmeal, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Mix well. Dip the rings in the egg mixture and then into the cornmeal mixture. Place in a greased baking dish. Drizzle with butter. Cover and bake at 400 degees for 25 minutes, then uncover and bake 10 minutes longer or until tender. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Pumpkin Waffles
1 c. flour
1 T. brown sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 egg beaten
1 1/4 c. milk
2/3 c. canned pumpkin
5 tsp. melted butter
1/3 c. chopped pecans
Combine dry ingredients, whisk in wet ingredients until blended. Fold in pecans. Bake in a preheated waffle iron. Makes 4 servings. Delicious with maple syrup.
Pumpkin Spice Poke Cake
1 box vanilla cake mix
1 15 oz. can pumpkin
1 10 oz. jar caramel topping
1 8 oz. container of whipped topping
Pumpkin pie spice for garnish
1/4 c. toasted pecans
Combine cake mix and pumpkin and whisk until smooth. Put into a greased 9 by 13 baking dish. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cake cool completely. Using the back of a wooden spoon, poke holes all over the surface of the cake. Pour the caramel into the holes. Spread whipped topping all over the cake. Sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice and drizzle with more caramel and chopped nuts.
Homemade Pumpkin Butter
1 15 oz. can pumpkin
1/2 c. light brown sugar
1/2 c. cold water
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. ginger
pinch of cloves
squirt of lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in a pot and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer and cook partly covered for 15 minutes or until thickened. Be sure to stir occasionally while cooking. Taste for seasoning and sweetness. Spoon into jars or a bowl to serve with crackers, baked goods or cheese.
