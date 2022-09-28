GREENSBURG - This is my kind of weather. I love the bright skies that happen for the next month or so. A jacket feels good when going outside. The harvest is in full swing and the weather sounds like it will hold this way for a week or so. Crops look good in the field and I hope the harvest is bountiful for the farmers. They have worked so hard to have a crop and I hope they are able to get it out of the field before the fall rains set in. There isn't a whole lot of stuff left in the garden. The tomatoes still taste good. It's time to enjoy the lull before the holiday season sets in.
The Madison District Retreat has been written into the history book and it was another good one. We learned a lot about keeping our bodies healthy with exercise. I'm sure we all need to exercise more, but I can't seem to find the time to do it. There were a lot of items donated to the auction. I think people got some bargains. There were plenty of door prizes. I found out I am not an artist, which I already knew. We were to make a full moon picture. Mine looked pretty sad, so my daughter took it home with her and will try to do something with it. The best news of the day was the fact that we will be going back to Camp Higher Ground next year. I love that place and the delicious food they prepare. Details will be shared at our spring district meeting.
The next activity on our agenda is our Achievement Night. It will be October 20. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner served at 6 p.m. It will be at the Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main Street. Reservations are $15 and the deadline is October 12. Send it to Deb Greiwe, 4271 S. CR 60 E., Greensburg.
I was at a family reunion over the weekend and several asked me to put my recipe for Cake Mix Cookies in this column. They are so simple and can be made with any flavor cake mix. I used Red Velvet.
CAKE MIX COOKIES
1 box any cake mix
1 8-ounce carton frozen whipped topping,thawed
1 egg
Stir until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed. Drop with cookie scoop into powdered sugar. Roll around and place on cookie sheet which has been lined with parchment paper. The dough will be very soft so this could get messy. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Place on rack to cool and store in airtight container.
SOFT CINNAMON CREAM CHEESE COOKIES
1/2 cup butter, softened
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 3/4 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Place butter and cream cheese in large mixer bowl. Add powdered sugar and mix on low. Add egg, baking powder, and vanilla until combined. Mix in flour just until incorporated. Chill 1 hour. Mix 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough into balls and then cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 7 to 8 minutes. Cool on rack. Store in airtight container.
BABY RUTH COOKIES
1 stick butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/3 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 2-ounce Baby Ruth Candy bars, chopped into small pieces
Cream the butter and sugar in large bowl. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. In a separate bowl combine flour, soda, and salt. Add dry ingredients to wet, then fold in candy bar pieces. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto a lined baking sheet. Space cookies 2 inches apart. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool 10 minutes before removing to rack to finish cooling. Store in airtight container.
PUMPKIN PECAN COBBLER
1 cup + 3 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup butter, melted
3 teaspoons vanilla
Topping: 1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1 1/2 cups very hot water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves in a medium sized bowl. Set aside. In a smaller bowl, combine pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla. Pour wet ingredients into dry and mix to create a thick batter. Pour into an 8-inch casserole dish with high sides. To make the topping, stir sugar, brown sugar, and pecans together in a separate bowl. Spread over the top of the batter evenly. Pour hot water over the entire thing - without stirring - and place on a baking sheet in case it bubbles over. Bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set. Cool 5 to 10 minutes Serve with more pecans and vanilla ice cream. Yum!
