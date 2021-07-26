RUSHVILLE - I recently read an opinion piece in the June 30 edition of The Wall Street Journal that vaguely reminds me of similar events from 40 years ago. The June 30 piece was about the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 of this year. If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you may have noticed that the Taliban, in anticipation of our departure from Afghanistan, are on the move all around the country and, in all likelihood, will take over the whole place when the last American forces have left the country. Does our departure from the Middle East remind anyone of a similar situation in 1975?
Here’s what the piece in The Wall Street Journal has to say about the subject: “Americans of a certain age recall the humiliating U.S. flight from Saigon as the North Vietnamese army marched into the city in 1975: The desperate pleas of Vietnamese at the U.S. Embassy gates, the last helicopters taking off from the Embassy roof. Could we soon see the same in Afghanistan?”
Of course, that’s what we’re going to see, and the people clambering to get out will likely be the Afghanis who have acted as translators for the American military. Other than the location in the world, the situation is almost exactly the same as in 1975. It wasn’t that the U.S. military had lost or been defeated, it was the loss of the American public's will to stay and finish the job in Vietnam, and it appears to be the same situation over 40-plus later that the same outcome will be the result.
It’s interesting to note that U.S. troops were in Vietnam for 19 years before reaching a peace accord that everyone knew would be ignored as soon as American troops left the country. Here’s a short summary from Wikipedia about our involvement Southeast Asia: “Congress considers the Vietnam Era to be ‘The period beginning on Feb. 28, 1961 and ending on May 7, 1975 … in the case of a veteran who served in the Republic of Vietnam during that period,” and “beginning on Aug. 5, 1964 and ending on May 7, 1975.” How long have American troops been in Afghanistan? Twenty years. In both cases, the outcomes will essentially be the same. Well, not quite the same. There were 58,220 casualties in Vietnam. Thus far, there have been somewhat over 23,000 casualties in Afghanistan.
So, what will happen when U.S. forces have finally pulled out of Afghanistan this coming September? The same thing that happened over 40 years ago in another part of the world. Why? Because we will have spent millions – if not billions – of dollars training forces opposed to the Vietcong over 40 years ago which is exactly what we’ve done in Afghanistan. As the Taliban have said, “The Americans have the watches, but we’ve got the time.” There are members of the Taliban trying to take over country who weren’t even born when American troops first became involved in Afghanistan.
Don’t misunderstand my position on this latest ignominious withdrawal. I’m not in favor of keeping young Americans in that part of the Middle East. I’m not sure we should have even gone there in the first place. But one would have thought we would have learned something from our 19 years of involvement in Vietnam. It seems to me that the “rules of engagement” in both instances should have been different than they were. If the United States is going to become involved in conflicts like these, we should either go with the intention of winning or we shouldn’t go at all. That means taking on the enemy like we took on the Nazis during World War II.
Here's more from the piece in The Wall Street Journal: “As the U.S. continues to withdraw its troops ahead of President Biden’s September 11 deadline, the Taliban is rapidly advancing around the country. An NBC dispatch … said their gains have been so rapid that even the jihadists are surprised. Some Taliban are slowing their march to make sure they don’t give the Americans second thoughts.” All that really means is the Afghans we have trained are dropping their arms and running away – or switching sides to avoid being slaughtered by the Taliban. The Journal goes on to say: “The Afghans are fighting bravely, but morale is falling as they anticipate the U.S. departure and potential fall of the government in Kabal.”
How long do you think it would take the U.S. Air Force to flatten Afghanistan in the same way we flattened Germany in World War II? And as we should have done in Vietnam? The lessons of warfare should have taught us long ago that you either fight to win or don’t join the fight at all. When the enemy isn’t playing by the same rules, why should we play by a set of rules that prevent us from destroying the enemy. It won’t be long before we will look back on U.S. involvement in Afghanistan the same way we look at our involvement in Vietnam. With the most powerful army in the world, we can’t seem to defeat a rabble in Vietnam or Afghanistan in less than 20 years? You can’t fight a war with one hand tied behind your back by the politicians. The options are clear: Play to win or don’t play at all. Vietnam should have taught us that.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.