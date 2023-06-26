RUSHVILLE – All of the recent consternation over the indictments of former President Trump taking classified documents home with him instead of giving them to the Library of Congress looks, I think, like politics of the worst sort to most reasonable people. Particularly in light of others doing the same thing without any attempt by the Justice Department to charge them with violations of the Presidential Records Act. More specifically, President Biden and former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Doesn’t it seem odd to you that the Republican front-runner seeking nomination for president, but not the current Democratic president also seeking re-election, has been charged with keeping classified documents when both are alleged to have done the same thing? If anything could look more politically biased, I don’t know what it could be.
But let’s take a look at all the fuss is about to better understand what’s going on here. My source for this material is Wikipedia, by the way. “In the United States, a security clearance is an official determination that an individual may access information classified by the United States government. The authority for classifying information and granting security clearances to access that information is found in executive orders (EOs) and US Federal law. A security clearance is granted to an individual and generally recognizes a maximum level of clearance. Exceptions include levels above compartmentalized access or when an individual is cleared for a certain type of data. The President of the United States will be given access to any government or military information that they request, even if they would not otherwise be able to normally obtain a security clearance were they not the President. Having obtained a certain level security clearance does not mean that one automatically has access to or is given access to information cleared for that clearance level in the absence of a demonstrated ‘need to know.’”
Generally speaking, there are three different levels of security clearance. The lowest level is called “confidential.” The next level is “secret.” The highest level is “top secret.” There is one more, even more restrictive, level of security called “sensitive compartmented information.” “SCI access, however, is assigned only in compartments. These compartments are necessarily separated from each other with respect to organization, so that an individual with access to one compartment will not necessarily have access to another.” In other words, just because one has a Top Secret Clearance doesn’t mean access to all top-secret compartmental information. To be given access to this highest level of security requires even more screening based on the “need to know” requirement. For example, Area-specific clearances include: L clearance (Department of Energy), Q clearance (Department of Energy), and Yankee White clearance (working with the President and Vice President).
Obviously, again, information that has been in any of the foregoing classifications of documents are to be held in secure places at a all times and just not in an ordinary unlocked file cabinet someplace. Here’s part of the problem, as reported in The New York Times in January of this year in an article by German Lopez: “The federal government classifies more than 50 million documents a year. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to keep track of all of them. Some get lost and found years later — and many more are likely still out there. In many agencies, officials face no downsides for over-classifying something, said Oona Hathaway, a professor at Yale Law School and former special counsel at the Pentagon. So, officials tend to play it safe. Of the more than 50 million documents classified every year, just 5 to 10 percent warrant the classification, Hathaway estimated, based on her experience at the Pentagon.”
Who is to say, at least at this point, whether classified documents that were taken by either president really needed to be classified or not? Here’s one possible example that might illustrate the scope of the problem from the same Times article, “In a cable leaked by Chelsea Manning, an official marked details of wedding rituals in the Russian region of Dagestan as ‘confidential’ — as if most such details were not already well known in a region of more than three million people.” Here’s one more example of over-classification: “Starting in the 2000s, the U.S. ran a highly classified drone program to identify, locate and hunt down suspected terrorists in the Middle East and South Asia. The program’s existence was well known, and the destruction it caused was widely reported. Yet elected officials, including members of Congress briefed on the program, could answer few questions from constituents or reporters about it because the details were classified.”
So, before getting too worked up over former President Trump keeping classified documents, it should be kept in mind that a secret document might very well be nothing more than the name and address of his barber or even his hair stylist.
That —30— for this week.
