DECATUR COUNTY – We are happy to let everyone know we made our goal of $5,000 for uniforms for the Decatur County Marching Band.
We owe many thanks to everyone for their support of this project, especially the baked goods that were auctioned off (some of the prices were kind of high, such as a pie for $100, and several other items for from $30 to $5). The cupcake eating contest was great (as always) with a number of good teams including from the band. We also received several donations from people who could not participate. Thanks again!
We also need to thank all the parents, 4-Hers, Extension staff, and all the volunteers that make our Decatur County fair a success each year. It takes everyone working together to make it work. I also want to thank all the ladies that helped with the open-class exhibits.
Well, it seems the weather has been hot, so I am going to give you a few recipes that you don't need to turn your oven on to prepare.
Cool & Crunchy Chicken Salad
1/2 c. mayonnaise
2 T. minced parsley
1 T. lemon juice
1 T. cider vinegar
1/2 tsp. sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
3 c. cooked cubed chicken
1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
1 c. thinly sliced celery
1 c. pecans, toasted
Mix the first eight ingredients until blended. Add chicken, grapes, celery and pecans. Toss to coat and serve on lettuce leaves. Makes 6 servings.
Broccoli Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
2 c. broccoli florets, blanched, and chopped into smaller bits
10 slices of bacon, cooked, drained and chopped
1 c. cherry tomatoes
1 c. shredded cheese
1 c. sweet peas, cooked
8 oz. pasta shells, cooked
2/3 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. milk
1-2 tablespoons of dry ranch dressing mix
Combine broccoli, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cheese, peas and pasta. In a small bowl, combine mayo, milk and ranch dressing mix and mix well. Add more ranch mix if necessary. Gradually add the dressing to the other salad ingredients. Makes eight servings.
Honey Orange Broccoli Slaw
I pkg. (12 oz.) broccoli coleslaw mix
1/3 c. sliced almonds
1/3 c. raisins
2-3 T. honey
2 T. olive oil
2 T. orange juice
4 tsp. orange zest
1/4 tsp. salt
Combine slaw mix, almonds and raisins. In another bowl, whisk the remaining ingredients. Pour over salad. Toss to coat. Makes six servings.
Summer Surprise Dessert
1 c. fresh seedless grapes, halved
1 c. fresh whole blueberries
1 c. fresh strawberries, sliced
1 c. fresh peaches, chopped
1 c. firmly packed brown sugar
2 c. dairy sour cream
In a shallow 9X12 dish, combine fruit and mix well. Sprinkle brown sugar over fruit and top with sour cream. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight. Makes approximately eight servings.
White Almond No-Bake Cookies
2 c. sugar
1/2 c. butter,cubed
1/2 c. milk
1 c. white baking chips
1/2 tsp. almond extract
3 c. oatmeal
1 c. dried cranberries or other dried fruit
In a large saucepan combine sugar, butter and milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in chips and extract. Add oats and cranberries and stir until coated. Drop by tablespoonfuls on waxed paper lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until set, 30 minutes. Store in airtight container in refrigerator. Makes about three dozen.
----
Decatur County resident Eileen Fisse may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
