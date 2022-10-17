This week I would like to explore a question that has puzzled me for a long time. It has to do with the research being done on illnesses like cancer, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and other life threatening illnesses.
Most people remember the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon designed to raise money for muscular dystrophy research. The telethon was started in 1966 and lasted until 2010. If you don’t remember Jerry Lewis, well, that’s unfortunate. Back in the day, he and Deal Martin were a comedy team that performed in several movies and were very popular. They eventually split up and had separate careers that were successful in motion pictures for years.
Nevertheless, Jerry Lewis raised around $2.5 billion through these telethons, the Muscular Dystrophy Association told the Los Angeles Times, and he scooped up some impressive accolades along the way such as the 2009 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Now, over the years and after the billions of dollars that have been given for finding a cure for MS, have we found a cure? Here’s a quote I found, “As of yet, there is no cure for MS. However, experts have made significant progress in learning about the disease and developing targeted, more effective disease-modifying therapies. Current research focuses on reducing potential risk factors, stopping disease activity, and promoting myelin repair. Two experimental MS treatments on the horizon are stem cell therapies and the oral drug ibudilast. The recent knowledge gained about MS, and the advances made in treatment, are encouraging. They offer hope and are a potential step forward to finding a cure for MS.”
Or, to put it another way, “No.” After spending untold billions of dollars since the beginning of the telethons in 1966, over 50 years of research into finding a cure for multiple dystrophy, medical science still hasn’t found a cure for this debilitating disease.
Not many readers will remember the polio epidemics of the late 1940s and early 1950s. Prior to the development of a polio vaccine by Dr. Jonas E. Salk in 1955 several polio epidemics had occurred between 1948 and 1955. Many people avoided crowds and public gatherings, such as fairs, sports, and swimming pools, during this time due to concern about getting polio. Some parents wouldn’t let their children play with new friends and regularly checked them for symptoms.
Because of the large number of people who contracted polio, by 1994 polio was considered eliminated in both North and South America. There were cases of polio right here in Rush County and I knew kids who had it who were essentially crippled for life. Estimates I found for essentially world-wide eradication of polio were $1.2 billion dollars. Today, you never even hear about polio and kids in school don’t even know what it is! So, cures can be found if the public risk is great enough.
Now, how about the cost of cancer research? Nearly all of us have known or know someone with cancer. Here’s what Dr. Margaret Cuomo wrote in her 2012 book A World Without Cancer, “More than 40 years after the war on cancer was declared, we have spent billions fighting the good fight. The National Cancer Institute has spent some $90 billion on research and treatment during that time. Some 260 nonprofit organizations in the United States have dedicated themselves to cancer — more than the number established for heart disease, AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke combined. Together, these 260 organizations have budgets that top $2.2 billion. Simply put, we have not adequately channeled our scientific know-how, funding, and energy into a full exploration of the one path certain to save lives: prevention. That it should become the ultimate goal of cancer research has been recognized since the war on cancer began.”
Think of that! Billions of dollars for cancer research for nearly 50 years, (the article I found was written in 2013), and still nothing like the progress that was made to find a cure for polio! Sometimes it makes you wonder how many researchers would be out of a job if a cancer cure were found. I don’t doubt the sincerity of the people doing cancer research, but I also know some people who have spent their entire careers depending on cancer research grants. What would they do if a cure for cancer were found?
How many people are actually doing cancer research? Well, after considerable looking, here’s all I could find, “The American Association for Cancer Research, (AACR) and its more than 50,000 members worldwide are advancing a scientifically bold agenda against the collection of diseases we call cancer.” Well, after more than 50 years of expensive research one would be inclined to think that a cure could have been found by now. Or could it possibly be that too many people have made a career out of looking for one?
That’s —30— for this week.
