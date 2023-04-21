Dear Reader.
Life is filled with difficulties and situations that pull us in different directions. This week, I will give you some tips to help you navigate life and its inconsistencies. Please enjoy the read, and let me know how it’s going.
How often have you considered doing something you’d like to do but realized you don’t have time for it? How often does a week pass by, and you do not have a minute to yourself? Not even a minute to do anything you want to do for yourself. It’s a typical scenario these days.
The problem is that not making time for you can lead to chronic stress and depression. While you may be busy, and your to-do lists are probably overwhelming, you must make yourself a priority.
Kids, job, chores, stress, Covid, bills to pay, cooking, cleaning, and everything else we have to do is a lot. But, without self-care, we will burn out quickly, and then what happens to all those responsibilities? When you neglect your needs and mental health, everything in your life suffers.
Meetings, deadlines, chores, and appointments are all crammed onto your calendar. But, more likely than not, there isn’t a single mention of time for yourself in there. Everyone needs personal time. Time to unwind. Time to breathe. Time to have fun and experience joy. Time to explore hobbies and interests.
Finding time to focus on self-care may be challenging, especially when job and family life are demanding but this is something we must do, even if it is only 30 minutes here and there.
Prioritize
Prioritize, first and foremost. A well-organized plan will put your mind at ease and lead to a more productive week. Scheduling time ahead may be an excellent method to guarantee you don’t scrimp on that all-important self-care time. You can also see where you can squeeze it in (which can help ensure you take it). In any case, prioritize what’s vital and learn to say no or delegate, as discussed further below.
Say No (It’s All Right, I Promise)
It is quite acceptable to say no. Your time is very valuable and should be spent on activities that provide meaning to your life. It’s okay if you don’t want to go to that lunch with the other moms. It’s what you really need is some alone time. It’s also okay if a friend has requested you help them with their move or something else, if it will have a negative impact on you, you can say no.
Switch It Off
Could you take a break from your phone and computer? How many times do you get an afternoon to yourself, only to waste it replying to e-mails or reading Instagram? Social media has its advantages but can also entice us to spend an hour looking at useless memes. Limiting distractions is the first step in finding time for yourself.
Timely Departure From Work
This is one of the easiest things you can do when you need some alone time. Many of us remain late at work. If this is the case for you, make it a point to leave work on time or, if possible, a little early at least once a week, if not more often. Then take advantage of that time by engaging in your favorite pastime, getting a massage, meditating, spending time with a friend you don’t see very often or doing anything that helps you relax.
Learn To Delegate
According to VeryWellMind, “Are there responsibilities that you have at home or at work that could be delegated to assistants, family members, or others? Some possible ways to delegate include: Allowing someone else to take over a task can bring added benefits. They may find that they’re better at it than they thought they would be (or than you thought they would be). They may also enjoy the feeling of helping out. At the very least, it could bring a sense of teamwork.”
According to the bible, I Peter 5:7, “Casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.”
