“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” – Isaiah 26:3
During the second week of Advent, we focus on peace and our need to experience it. Sometimes peace is elusive. We wonder about the peace the bible speaks about. Where is it? We often project the worst case when in reality, God has a different plan for us.
Luke’s boss asked him to attend a special meeting on Monday afternoon. All weekend, he worried about the upcoming discussion. For weeks, Luke had heard rumors that his company was in financial trouble.
The thought of losing his job made him want to panic. But, it wasn’t just the job loss. He’d been fired from a different company years ago. At the time, he and his wife had adjusted their spending and weathered the event just fine.
But that was before his son was born several weeks premature, with some of his organs underdeveloped. The tiny baby needed round-the-clock care and expensive medications to survive.
As he left for work on Monday, Luke fought the urge to cry. A praise song came on the radio with a message about trusting God. “Please, help me,” Luke prayed, “Help me to focus on Your promises of provision and not to put my faith in my job.”
His boss surprised him when Luke walked into the meeting with good news. “You got the new account we needed, so you’re being promoted.”
God, it’s not always easy to rest on Your promises. When I’m tempted to worry, help me to lean into Your peace. Remind me again that You can and will provide for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Oh, tomorrow is the third Sunday of Advent. Joy is the theme. So, rejoice in the Lord and find the joy necessary to lead a better life.
