(Author's note: I wrote this about six years ago while working for another newspaper and shared it on Facebook at the time, so at least a few of you may have already seen it. I trust you'll forgive me for sharing it again.)
It must have been about the second grade when my teacher at Lora B. Pearson Elementary School walked our class to the Shelbyville Public Library a few blocks up Tompkins Street. I hope I never forget the experience, which is still quite vivid in my memory nearly 50 years later.
The entire first floor served as the children’s section and was managed by one of the sweetest ladies I’ve ever met. Mrs. Sears was her name and I think the only thing she loved more than books was sharing that love with the children who visited her little kingdom of bound words and phrases. We were all given the opportunity to sign up for a library card at a cost of 25 cents. It was the best money I’ve ever spent.
I come from a family of readers. My earliest memories include my parents or older sister reading to me before I could do so by myself, so I was no stranger to books; however, I had no idea anyplace in the known universe could possibly contain so many of them! I immediately was taken with the place and made a vow to read every book the library was willing to loan me.
I had plenty of real friends and playmates, but some of my favorites were fictional. Tom Swift Jr., boy inventor, was always doing something interesting and exciting. Frank and Joe Hardy were fearless and never failed to impress me with their ability to get to the bottom of any mystery. Jules Verne, a visionary if ever there was, shared his insights into what the future might hold.
Edgar Allen Poe scared me to the point I had to sleep with a light on from time to time, but never failed to keep me enthralled with his dark storytelling genius. There are many other authors and characters that come to mind, but trust that naming them all won’t be necessary as I’m sure you get my general gist.
I loved the library. I loved (and still love) the smell of books; there’s nothing quite like it. Coming from a fairly poor family and growing up in the early 1970s we didn’t have air-conditioning. The library did. I had several brothers and a sister all living in a small house and it was, unavoidably, noisy most of the time. The library was quiet. Being a middle child I often felt like I didn’t have any privacy at home. At the library, I could find a quiet corner table and disappear into another world.
It was fabulous.
To this day, every time I step foot in a library all of those fond childhood memories come flooding back and I can’t help but smile. At the same time, it makes me a bit melancholy, most likely because I miss the innocence and simplicity of my youth and libraries always take me back to those early years of my life.
We moved away from Shelbyville the summer I turned 12 and it was several years later before I made a return visit to Shelbyville Public Library. I had changed considerably, having grown from a short, chubby child to a tall and much leaner young man. My hair was different. My glasses were different. Despite the years and physical changes, Mrs. Sears immediately recognized me and we had a nice visit.
I’m sure Mrs. Sears is gone now; she was fairly old when I was a kid and time waits for no one, not even sweet little old lady librarians.
I hope I was able to adequately express to her, during our brief reunion, how much I appreciated her kindnesses over the years and, most of all, the love of books she instilled in me. I also hope everyone reading this is inspired to do the same for the children in their life.
